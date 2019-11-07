CEVA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $23.5 million, a 10% increase compared to $21.4 million reported for the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter 2019 licensing and related revenue was $11.3 million, a 15% increase compared to $9.8 million reported for the third quarter of 2018. Royalty revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.2 million, an increase of 5% when compared to $11.6 million reported for the third quarter of 2018.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, stated: "We are very pleased to report strong third quarter results, driven by excellent performance in licensing and a substantial step up in our royalty revenue. We continue to make progress in growing our customer base, including comprehensive agreements with industry leaders in strategic markets such as ADAS, hearing aids and cellular IoT. Our royalty revenue growth reflects good momentum in both the handset baseband and non-handset aspects of our business. Our handset baseband customers benefitted from the launch of premium smartphones and share gain in the low-cost smartphone market. Our non-handset business continues to grow with record high quarterly revenues and unit shipments of 123 million, including first-time contribution from our newly acquired Hillcrest Labs sensor fusion business."

Of the fourteen license agreements completed during the quarter, one was for a smart sensing product and thirteen were for connectivity products. All of the licensing agreements signed during the quarter were for non-handset baseband applications and five were with first-time customers of CEVA. Customers' target markets include automotive ADAS, hearing aids, smart meters, true wireless stereo earbuds and a wide variety of IoT devices. Geographically, six of the deals signed were in China, five were in the U.S., two were in Europe and one was in APAC (excluding China).

GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.8 million and $0.03, respectively, compared to $2.5 million and $0.11 reported for the same period in 2018. GAAP and non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 included a tax benefit of approximately $1 million as a result of the conclusion of a tax audit.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 were $5.1 million and $0.22, respectively, compared to $5.2 million non-GAAP net income and $0.23 diluted earnings per share reported for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $2.6 million (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.8 million associated with the acquisitions of RivieraWaves and the Hillcrest Labs business, and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies, and (c) deal expenses and write-off of an acquired lease associated with the Hillcrest Labs transaction of $0.8 million. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2018 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes, of $2.3 million, and (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million associated with the acquisition of RivieraWaves and investment in NB-IoT technologies.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "Our portfolio of IP for wireless connectivity and smart sensing applications continues to attract strong customer interest worldwide. This is clearly evident in our third quarter results, for both licensing and royalty revenues, where we recorded 15% and 5% year-over-year growth, respectively. At the end of the third quarter, our cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits were approximately $148 million, following the acquisition of the Hillcrest Labs sensor fusion business and the technology investment in Immervision's wide-angle imaging IP during the quarter."

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

Unaudited Revenues:







Licensing and related revenues $ 11,269 $ 9,786 $33,084 $29,907 Royalties 12,202 11,627 25,756 26,569









Total revenues 23,471 21,413 58,840 56,476









Cost of revenues 2,767 2,006 7,283 5,966









Gross profit 20,704 19,407 51,557 50,510









Operating expenses:







Research and development, net 13,873 11,897 38,593 35,756 Sales and marketing 2,832 2,727 8,809 9,302 General and administrative 3,509 2,406 8,360 8,193 Amortization of intangible assets 757 225 1,177 676









Total operating expenses 20,971 17,255 56,939 53,927









Operating income (loss) (267) 2,152 (5,382) (3,417) Financial income, net 603 831 2,299 2,535









Income (loss) before taxes on income 336 2,983 (3,083) (882) Taxes on income (tax benefit) (439) 440 (49) 847









Net income (loss) $ 775 $ 2,543 ($3,034) ($1,729)









Basic net income (loss) per share $0.04 $0.12 ($0.14) ($0.08) Diluted net income (loss) per share $0.03 $0.11 ($0.14) ($0.08) Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of net income (loss) per share (in thousands):







Basic 21,953 21,997 21,936 22,091 Diluted 22,404 22,428 21,936 22,091



















Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30 September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018

Unaudited









GAAP net income (loss) $775 $2,543 ($3,034) ($1,729) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue 168 155 464 480 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development expenses 1,494 1,246 4,314 3,874 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses 362 369 1,112 1,246 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative expenses 728 697 1,957 2,483 Income tax benefit related to equity-based compensation expenses (129) (118) (473) (400) Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions of RivieraWaves and Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies, and deal costs and write off of an acquired lease related the Hillcrest Labs transaction 1,680 303 2,258 937 Non-GAAP net income $5,078 $5,195 $6,598 $6,891











GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted net income (loss) per share (in thousands) 2,404 22,428 21,936 22,091 Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based awards (in thousands) 489 390 850 897 Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted earnings per share, excluding the above (in thousands ) 22,893 22,818 22,786 22,988









GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.03 $0.11 ($0.14) ($0.08) Equity-based compensation expense, net of taxes $0.12 $0.11 $0.32 $0.34 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions of RivieraWaves and Hillcrest Labs business, investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies, and deal costs and write off of an acquired lease related the Hillcrest Labs transaction $0.07 $0.01 $0.11 $0.04 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.22 $0.23 $0.29 $0.30

CEVA, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)



September 30, December 31,

2019 2018 (*)

Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,851 $ 22,260 Marketable securities and short term bank deposits 127,453 123,608 Trade receivables, net 7,967 9,971 Unbilled receivables 18,846 16,185 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,682 5,264 Total current assets 174,799 177,288 Long-term assets:



Bank deposits 5,330 21,864 Severance pay fund 9,732 9,026 Deferred tax assets, net 10,891 5,924 Property and equipment, net 7,891 7,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,688 — Goodwill 51,070 46,612 Intangible assets, net 17,353 2,700 Other long term assets 6,171 6,505 Total assets $ 293,925 $ 277,263

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 1,319 $ 632 Deferred revenues 4,766 3,593 Accrued expenses and other payables 17,167 17,527 Operating lease liabilities 2,442 — Total current liabilities 25,694 21,752





Long-term liabilities:



Accrued severance pay 10,447 9,632 Operating lease liabilities 7,879 — Other accrued liabilities 545 — Total liabilities 44,565 31,384





Stockholders' equity:



Common stock: 22 22 Additional paid in-capital 225,483 223,250 Treasury stock (35,492) (39,132) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22) (1,114) Retained earnings 59,369 62,853 Total stockholders' equity 249,360 245,879 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 293,925 $ 277,263



(*) Derived from audited financial statements

