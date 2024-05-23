Ceva, Inc. To Participate at Upcoming Investor Events

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that the Ceva management team will participate in the following investor events and conferences:

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Israeli Conference

Date: May 26, 2024

Location: David Intercontinental Hotel, Tel Aviv

To request at meeting with Ceva, please contact your OPCO representative.

Cowen 52nd Annual TMT Conference

Date: May 29, 2024

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

Ceva's presentation from the conference will be webcast live at 1:15-1:45 PM Eastern. To register for the presentation, visit https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen162/ceva/1991403.

Mizuho Technology Conference 2024

Date: June 12, 2024

Location: JW Marriott Essex House, New York

To request at meeting with Ceva, please contact your Mizuho representative.

Rosenblatt 4th Annual Technology Summit: The Age of AI

Date: June 13, 2024

Location: Virtual

Moshe Sheier, VP of Marketing will present Ceva's latest developments in Edge AI, based on the company's strategy to provide IP that enables three major use cases of smart edge devices: connect, sense and infer. The event, taking place at 10am Eastern on June 13 will only be available to conference attendees, so please contact your local Rosenblatt representative for more information.

Northland Growth Conference 2024

Date: June 25, 2024

Location: Virtual

To request at meeting with Ceva, please contact your Northland representative.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 17 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva is a sustainability- and environmentally-conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy – which we promote on a corporate level. At Ceva, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com

