CEVA, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, announced today that CEVA management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
- Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30th in New York
- Jefferies Israel Tech Conference on June 5th in Herzliya, Israel
- Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 13th in Boston
- 10th Annual Credit Suisse Semiconductor Supply Chain Conference on June 14th in Boston
- ROTH London Conference on June 20th in London, United Kingdom.
Where available, CEVA's presentation from the conferences will be streamed via audio webcast. Please visit investors.ceva-dsp.com for more information on how to register and listen.
About CEVA, Inc.
CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceva-inc-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-300650006.html
SOURCE CEVA, Inc.
Related Links
http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg
http://www.ceva-dsp.com
Share this article