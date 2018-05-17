CEVA, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 th in New York

in Jefferies Israel Tech Conference on June 5 th in Herzliya, Israel

in Herzliya, Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 13 th in Boston

in 10th Annual Credit Suisse Semiconductor Supply Chain Conference on June 14 th in Boston

in ROTH London Conference on June 20 th in London, United Kingdom .

Where available, CEVA's presentation from the conferences will be streamed via audio webcast. Please visit investors.ceva-dsp.com for more information on how to register and listen.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

