CEVA Introduces Channel Sounding over Bluetooth® to Enable High-Accuracy Secure Positioning for Automotive, Industrial and the IoT Ecosystem

New low power positioning technology ideal for secure distance bounding applications such as secure vehicle entry, access control, asset tracking, and more

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC Shanghai – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity, smart sensing technologies and custom SoC solutions, today announced support for Channel Sounding to its RivieraWaves Bluetooth® IP portfolio to meet the surging demand for high-accuracy secure positioning in the automotive, industrial and broader IoT markets. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts that more than 533 million Bluetooth-based low power positioning devices will ship annually by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Channel Sounding (previously referred to as HADM – High Accuracy Distance Measurement) is a radical improvement on traditional Bluetooth distance and position measurement techniques, namely received signal strength indicators (RSSI) with angle of signal arrival/departure (AoA/AoD). The additional security and accuracy over previous generations of Bluetooth positioning, coupled with its low power profile, makes Bluetooth-based Channel Sounding ideal for applications such as automotive digital keys, and for general applications such as industrial / warehouse / consumer asset tracking, and real-time sport/fitness tracking.

CEVA's implementation provides best-in-class decimeter-level accuracy in complex, multi-path real-world environments. This robust, low power architecture, developed from over twenty years of field experience in Bluetooth connectivity, incorporates advanced security mechanisms to defeat distance-spoofing and 'relay attacks', an essential requirement for next generation digital keys and wireless payment systems.

Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT BU at CEVA, stated: "Channel Sounding for Bluetooth addresses an urgent need expressed by many of our automotive and industrial customers for a robust, low power, low-cost positioning solution. Along with UWB-based positioning that it can be combined with for even more demanding positioning applications, we offer a comprehensive and unrivalled portfolio of wireless technologies to meet the diverse needs of our customers."

Beyond the demanding secure vehicle entry segment, Bluetooth-based positioning is well established as an asset tracking solution in industrial, warehouse and consumer applications. It is also experiencing a new wave of growth in the retail location services segment, especially when coupled with the increasingly popular Bluetooth-based Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) systems. The extra level of accuracy and security now possible through Channel Sounding in Bluetooth-based positioning will further accelerate the massive deployment of such systems.

CEVA's technical experts will be available to discuss Channel Sounding for Bluetooth at MWC Shanghai 2023 (June 28-30). Visit CEVA's booth N2.EMR04 in Hall 2 at the show to meet the CEVA team and interact with the latest wireless connectivity and smart sensing technology demos on display.

CEVA's Channel Sounding for Bluetooth will be available for general licensing in September 2023.

About RivieraWaves Bluetooth

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity, spanning RF, Modem, Baseband Controller, and complete Host and Profile software stacks. All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including LE Audio / Auracast, LE Channel Classification, PaWR, and other enhancements. With more than 3.5 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer, automotive and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, beacons, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and custom SoC solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary embedded software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, spatial audio, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For motion sensing solutions, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth connectivity (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter , YouTube, Facebook, , LinkedIn and Instagram .

