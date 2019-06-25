CEVA Introduces Fully-Integrated Wi-Fi Solution to Connect IoT Devices to the Alibaba Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, today introduced a fully-integrated, licensable Wi-Fi solution for companies looking to accelerate the development of IoT devices that connect to the Alibaba Cloud. The turnkey solution integrates CEVA's industry-leading RivieraWaves Wi-Fi Low Power IP together with the AliOS Things operating system on a single RISC-V CPU core, providing customers with the freedom to focus their development efforts on creating differentiation in the end application.

AliOS Things is a light-weight open-source operating system for the Internet of Things designed to connect devices to the Alibaba IoT Cloud. It is expected that up to 10 billion devices will be connected to the Alibaba Cloud by 2023, across many markets including the smart home, smart cities and industrial segments. As a result, many semiconductors and device manufacturers are looking to develop end nodes or devices that will help to meet this extraordinary demand.

"Wi-Fi is set to play a critical role in the growth of AliOS Things in the coming years, providing a robust, secure standard to connect billions of these devices to the Alibaba Cloud," said Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "With Wi-Fi technology a scarce expertise in the semiconductor industry, our RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 6 IPs pre-integrated with AliOS Things on a RISC-V CPU provide an excellent foundation on which to build these IoT devices, reducing the risk, cost and time-to-market."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Wi-Fi IP family offers a comprehensive suite of platforms for embedding Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (Wi-Fi 4), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) or 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) into SoCs/ASSPs. Each RivieraWaves Wi-Fi solution is comprised of the Wi-Fi MAC & modem hardware platform and the Wi-Fi software stack embedded on a processor of the customer's choosing (RISC-V, Arm, CEVA DSP or other). Optimized implementations are available targeting a broad range of connected devices, including smartphones, wearables, consumer electronics, smart home, industrial and automotive applications. CEVA also offers its customers the option of fully-hosted solutions, pre-integrated with popular operating systems including FreeRTOS and AliOS Things. This allows customers to focus their development efforts on the application and cloud connection. CEVA has the broadest portfolio of connectivity and smart sensing technology IPs in the industry today. In addition to the RivieraWaves Wi-Fi IPs, CEVA can also provide a host of other connectivity options for IoT devices, including Bluetooth 5.1 dual-mode and low energy and cellular IoT, and state-of-the-art DSP and AI processors for sound and vision sensing requirements. To learn more about the RivieraWaves Wi-Fi IPs, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-wi-fi-platforms/ . To learn more about CEVA's IP portfolio, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com.

Join CEVA at #MWC19 Shanghai, June 26-28, and experience the full suite of CEVA connectivity and smart sensing IPs. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/event/mwc-shanghai-2019/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and cellular IoT (NB-IoT and Cat-M) enabled devices, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For connectivity, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode) and Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) up to 4x4). Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

