Ceva Introduces Wi-Fi 7 1x1 Client IP to Power Smarter, More Responsive AI-Enabled IoT Devices and Emerging Physical AI Systems

Already adopted by multiple customers, Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi® 7 1x1 client IP is now available - delivering ultra-high performance and low-latency connectivity to enable edge intelligence for wearables, smart home devices, and industrial IoT

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As IoT devices demand faster, more reliable and intelligent connections, Wi-Fi® 7 emerges as a critical enabler for real-time performance and next-generation user experiences at the edge. Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced general availability of its Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 7 1x1 client IP, bringing advanced Wi-Fi 7 capabilities to AI-enabled IoT devices and emerging physical AI systems that sense, understand and act in the real world.

Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 7 1x1 Client IP, brings advanced Wi-Fi 7 capabilities to AI-enabled IoT devices and emerging physical AI systems that sense, understand and act in the real world.

Already adopted by leading semiconductor companies, Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 1x1 7 client IP leverages IEEE 802.11be to deliver the performance, reliability and power efficiency required for compact, battery-powered designs - from wearables and smart home devices to industrial IoT - and laying the connectivity foundation for next-generation edge intelligence.

Market Drivers for Wi–Fi 7 Adoption

Wi-Fi 7 adoption is accelerating across device categories, with IoT as a key growth driver. ABI Research projects annual Wi-Fi chipset shipments to exceed 5.5 billion by 2030, including more than 1.9 billion Wi-Fi 7 units*. As IoT devices integrate edge AI, reliable connectivity becomes critical for real-time decision-making and immersive experiences.

Why Wi-Fi® 7 Matters for Physical AI and Smarter IoT

Wi-Fi 7 capabilities are moving beyond premium access points and laptops into mainstream IoT. New 1x1 and 2x2 implementations with Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and enhanced Multi-Link Single Radio (eMLSR) now make it possible to balance performance, size and cost in compact designs. This shift aligns with the broader trend toward on-device AI, where reliable, low latency connectivity complements local inference to deliver responsive, secure and private user experiences.

Wireless connectivity is the foundation for Physical AI, enabling devices to sense, interpret, and act in the physical world - often independently of the cloud. Wi-Fi 7's deterministic low latency and high reliability form the backbone for on-device perception, control, and collaboration across wearables, smart home systems, cameras, and industrial IoT.

Key Wi-Fi 7 Features Supported by Ceva-Waves IP Include:

Multi–Link Operation (MLO) with support for Multi–Link Multi–Radio (MLMR) and enhanced Multi–Link Single Radio (eMLSR) for deterministic low latency and resilient links

Optional 4K QAM and wider channels (up to 160 MHz) for higher peak throughput where spectrum allows

Multi–Resource Unit (MRU) scheduling and preamble puncturing for efficient spectrum utilization in congested environments

Beamforming and Dual Carrier Modulation for longer range communication

Advanced coexistence with Packet Traffic Arbiter (PTA) for robust operation alongside Bluetooth® and other radios

Full MAC software stack with WPA3 and China's WAPI security standards, and backward compatibility with Wi–Fi 4/5/6/6E

Flexible RF interfaces for integration with partner radios or licensee–developed transceivers

Availability within Ceva–Waves Links - turnkey, multi–protocol wireless platforms combining Wi–Fi, Bluetooth, 802.15.4 and UWB

Ceva complements its connectivity portfolio with the NeuPro™ NPU IP family, designed to address the full spectrum of edge AI workloads - from ultra–low–power inference for voice, sensor fusion, and vision to high–performance processing for complex large language models and other generative AI tasks. Combined with Ceva–Waves Wi–Fi 7, these NPUs enable devices to connect, sense, and infer more efficiently - reducing latency and cloud dependency, strengthening privacy, and extending battery life - ultimately powering physical AI systems that perceive, reason, and act in real time.

"We're proud to announce the availability of our Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 7 1x1 client IP," said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of Ceva's Wireless IoT Business Unit. "Wi-Fi 7's breakthroughs in speed, resilience, and latency are driving rapid adoption. Our turnkey solution helps customers cut complexity and time-to-market - delivering smarter, more responsive IoT experiences powered by edge intelligence."

Industry Perspective

"Wi-Fi 7 is set to transform IoT by enabling the low-latency, high-throughput connectivity required for real-time edge intelligence and Physical AI," said Andrew Zignani, Senior Research Director at ABI Research. "Solutions like Ceva's Wi-Fi 7 1x1 client IP are critical to bringing these capabilities into cost-sensitive, battery-powered devices, accelerating adoption across wearables, smart home, and industrial IoT."

Over the past decade, Ceva has built a strong leadership position in Wi-Fi IP licensing, spanning Wi-Fi 4, 5, and 6 technologies. More than 60 licensees have benefited from the Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi IP family, powering a broad spectrum of applications - from client devices (stations) to access points - across diverse markets. With this latest addition, Ceva leads the charge of Wi-Fi 7 into mass-market consumer and industrial IoT devices, delivering a unique, optimized, Wi-Fi 7 MAC and PHY IP design for these cost-sensitive segments.

The Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 7 1x1 client IP is available now for licensing. Learn how Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 7 IP and NeuPro™ Nano NPUs can transform your next IoT design at https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-waves-wi-fi/.

*Source: https://www.abiresearch.com/market-research/product/7784003-wireless-connectivity-technology-segmentat

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 20 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube , Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.