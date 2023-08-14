CEVA Joins Samsung SAFE™ Foundry Program to Accelerate Chip Design for the Mobile, Consumer, Automotive, Wireless Infrastructure and IoT Markets

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and custom SoC solutions, today announced that it has joined the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE™) to streamline chip design and accelerate time-to-market for CEVA licensees using Samsung's advanced foundry processes.

Samsung Foundry is offering competitive processes, design technologies, IP, and high-volume manufacturing capability for customers. The full suite of advanced process technologies includes 28FD-SOI, 14/10/8/5/4nm FinFet, and 3nm GAA with EUV technology from 5nm. CEVA's IPs are already in production at Samsung's foundries in multiple process technologies for a wide range of end markets, including 5G infrastructure, automotive, surveillance and consumer electronics. The collaboration further aims to reduce supply chain risks by expanding the advanced manufacturing process options available to CEVA customers, certifying CEVA's industry-leading wireless connectivity and sensing AI IPs for Samsung's foundry offerings to enable seamless integration into chip and chiplet designs.

"Our collaboration with Samsung Foundry through the SAFE™ program brings together a world-leading foundry service and one of the most widely used silicon IP suppliers, to help ensure faster silicon success for our customers in the AI era," said Moshe Sheier, Vice President of Marketing at CEVA. "Our IPs for 5G, Wi-Fi, DSP and generative AI at the edge are experiencing exceptional demand globally, and through this partnership we can help drive the proliferation of intelligent connected devices that leverage our industry-leading power efficiency and performance capabilities and Samsung's state-of-the-art foundry process technologies."

The Samsung SAFE™ IP Partner Program is the key part of Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE™) aiming to create a strong ecosystem between Samsung Foundry and IP partners, to provide diverse IP portfolios in various application fields, based on customer's requirements. The portfolio consists of dedicated as well as foundation IPs designed for performance-intensive applications. For more information, visit https://semiconductor.samsung.com/us/foundry/safe/ip/

CEVA's industry-leading wireless connectivity and sensing AI IPs power billions of devices around the world, spanning a diverse range of end markets, including, mobile, consumer IoT, PCs, infrastructure and industrial. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/products-catalog/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and custom SoC solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary embedded software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, spatial audio, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For motion sensing solutions, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth connectivity (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

