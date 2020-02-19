CEVA NB-IoT IP Completes Release 14 GCF Certification with Rohde & Schwarz

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and Rohde & Schwarz, a leading supplier of test and measurement equipment, today announced that CEVA has successfully completed Protocol Conformance testing of the CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 IP platform for Narrowband IoT Release 14 as defined by the Global Certification Forum (GCF). The comprehensive testing was performed using the Rohde & Schwarz R&S®CMW500 wideband radio communication tester, a GCF validated platform for NB-IoT protocol conformance testing.

"We are pleased to share CEVA's progress with its NB-IoT solution," said Anton Messmer, Vice President Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz. "The availability of GCF-compliant IP is fundamental to a healthy eco-system for Narrowband IoT. We look forward to seeing many new devices and customers enabled by this IP in the market as this exciting standard becomes mainstream around the world."

"The GCF testing, along with ongoing network testing with various Mobile Network Operators is a critical achievement for us to ensure that our customers who integrate the CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 IP solution into their SoCs can be assured of a high quality and compliant product," said Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "This is another step in our mission to drive IoT evolution with NB-IoT by reducing the entry barriers for new chipset players entering this cellular IoT segment. Rohde & Schwarz is a respected leader in cellular conformance testing and R&S®CMW500 is an essential part of our internal test environment."

The CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 IP solution is a modular technology, composed of the CEVA-X1 IoT processor, an integrated RF Transceiver, baseband, and a protocol stack to offer a complete Release 14 Category-NB2 modem IP solution that significantly reduces time-to-market and lowers entry barriers. It is a fully software-configurable solution and can be extended with multi-constellation GNSS and sensor fusion functionality. The IP includes a reference silicon of the complete modem design, including an embedded CMOS RF transceiver with PMU and PA, an advanced digital front-end, physical layer firmware, and a protocol stack (MAC, RLC, PDCP, RRC, and NAS). For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/dragonfly/.

The R&S®CMW500 is the universal tester for testing the air interface of wireless devices. The R&S® CMW500 can be used in all phases of product development and production and supports all common cellular and non-cellular wireless technologies. For more information, visit https://www.rohde-schwarz.com.

About Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is a leading supplier of solutions in the fields of test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security and networks and cybersecurity. The technology group's innovative communications, information and security products help industry and government customers ensure a safer and connected world. On June 30, 2019, Rohde & Schwarz had 12,100 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.14 billion in the 2018/2019 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America. https://www.rohde-schwarz.com.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

