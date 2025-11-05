Ceva Partners with Microchip Technology to Enable AI Acceleration Across Edge Devices and Data Center Infrastructure

Microchip licenses broad portfolio of Ceva's NeuPro™ NPUs

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced a long-term partnership with Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP), a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions. This collaboration will embed Ceva's NeuPro™ family of Neural Processing Units (NPUs) in Microchip's products, accelerating the deployment of scalable AI across its broad range of Compute, Communication and Security products.

Microchip's selection of Ceva's NeuPro family, spanning NPUs for the smallest embedded applications to those required for generative AI, reflects a strategic commitment to deliver AI as a native capability in billions of devices. This reinforces Microchip's leadership across industrial, data center, aerospace, automotive, consumer and communications markets. By seamlessly incorporating Ceva's NeuPro Studio - a unified AI Software Development Kit (SDK) for the NeuPro NPU family - into its own SDK, Microchip can deliver a comprehensive developer experience to its customers to train, import, optimize and deploy AI models.

"Microchip is committed to making AI a differentiating capability across our product portfolio," said Mark Reiten, Corporate Vice President, responsible for AI at Microchip. "Collaborating with Ceva enables us to bring the full power of AI to our products, enabling richer, faster, and more intelligent experiences for our customers."

"AI is becoming foundational across devices, systems and infrastructure," said Amir Panush, CEO of Ceva. "Our partnership with Microchip reflects this industry-wide shift. By providing scalable NPU technology together with NeuPro Studio, we enable Microchip to extend its leadership and deliver AI-driven innovation directly to their customers."

Ceva's NeuPro NPU family is a scalable family of AI processor IP optimized for inference workloads, delivering high efficiency, low latency, and flexible performance - with performance, power and area (PPA) optimized for applications ranging from ultra-low-power MCUs to advanced computing platforms. Together with NeuPro Studio, a unified AI SDK that streamlines model training, optimization, and deployment, the NeuPro family provides both hardware and software advantages that accelerate customer adoption and differentiation, enabling the next wave of embedded and physical AI. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-neupro-m/.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 20 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

