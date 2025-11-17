Ceva Receives 2025 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World

Award highlights Ceva's NeuPro –Nano NPU as a cornerstone of edge AI, trusted by consumer and industrial innovators for smart edge deployments

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, announced today that its Neu-Pro-Nano low power Neural Processor Unit (NPU) has received a 2025 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading web site covering the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace.

This award recognizes the companies emerging as leaders in the growing edge computing space. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge devices.

The NeuPro–Nano family of NPUs is purpose–built for ultra–low power edge AI inference, enabling intelligence directly within devices where latency, privacy, and reliability are critical. Already licensed by multiple high–volume consumer and industrial leaders, NeuPro–Nano is a cornerstone of their smart edge and physical AI roadmaps. Combined with Ceva's sensing processor and embedded application software and proven leadership in connectivity IP - spanning Bluetooth, Wi–Fi, UWB, 5G and cellular IoT - NeuPro–Nano empowers semiconductors and OEMs to create products that connect, sense and infer seamlessly across the smart edge ecosystem.

"Receiving the IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award underscores the impact of our NeuPro–Nano NPU in shaping the future of edge AI," said Yaron Galitzky, Executive Vice President, AI Division at Ceva. "NeuPro–Nano is already trusted by leading consumer and industrial innovators to embed intelligence directly into billions of devices. This recognition validates our vision of physical AI at the edge - bringing real–time perception and decision–making out of the cloud and into the products people rely on every day."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Ceva for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize NeuPro-Nano, an innovative solution that earned Ceva the 2025 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Ceva in the future."

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media, co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 20 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

