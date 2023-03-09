CEVA to Showcase Latest Wireless Connectivity and Smart Sensing Solutions at embedded world 2023

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, will be showcasing a broad range of technologies for smart and connected Edge AI devices at embedded world 2023, March 14-16, in Nuremburg, Germany.

Visit CEVA's booth #3A-611 at the show to meet with CEVA technical experts and interact with CEVA's best-in-class technologies on display, including:

Multi-standard IoT connectivity - with Auracast broadcast audio, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 and UWB

- with Auracast broadcast audio, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 and UWB AI and computer vision - powering camera-enabled applications in automotive, robotics, surveillance, and smartphones, capable of delivering more than 1200 TOPS of AI processing

- powering camera-enabled applications in automotive, robotics, surveillance, and smartphones, capable of delivering more than 1200 TOPS of AI processing AI and sound processing – AVS qualified voice user interfaces and clear conversations powered by neural networks for TWS earbuds, wearables, speakers, conferencing devices and the smart home

– AVS qualified voice user interfaces and clear conversations powered by neural networks for TWS earbuds, wearables, speakers, conferencing devices and the smart home Wireless audio – fully integrated Bluetooth Audio solution, with head tracking and 3D audio for an immersive experience

– fully integrated Bluetooth Audio solution, with head tracking and 3D audio for an immersive experience Sensor fusion technologies – motion control for robotics, XR, handheld controllers, and smart TVs

– motion control for robotics, XR, handheld controllers, and smart TVs 5G communications – solutions for Open RAN, small-cells, massive IoT, and NB-IoT

To arrange a meeting with CEVA's experts attending the show, contact [email protected].

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For motion sensing solutions, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth connectivity (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com/ and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.