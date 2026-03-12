Ceva's NeuPro-Nano NPU Wins Artificial Intelligence Award at embedded world 2026

Ultra-efficient NPU IP recognized for advancing edge AI in resource-constrained devices

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded World -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, today announced that its Ceva-NeuPro-Nano neural processing unit NPU IP has won the Artificial Intelligence category of the 2026 embedded award at the embedded world Exhibition & Conference in Nuremberg, Germany.

NeuPro-Nano, part of Ceva’s scalable NeuPro family of neural processing units (NPUs), won the Artificial Intelligence Award at embedded world 2026, recognizing its ultra-efficient AI acceleration for resource-constrained edge devices and enabling advanced on-device intelligence for next-generation smart edge applications.

The embedded award honors the most innovative products in the embedded systems industry and is judged by an independent panel of industry and academic experts. Ceva-NeuPro-Nano was recognized for delivering powerful AI inference capabilities with exceptional energy efficiency and minimal silicon footprint, enabling advanced AI workloads directly on highly resource-constrained edge devices.

"Winning the Artificial Intelligence award at embedded world is a strong validation of our vision for scalable, energy-efficient edge AI," said Yaron Galitzky, Executive Vice President, AI Division at Ceva. "NeuPro-Nano enables a new generation of devices that can perceive, understand and act on real-world data locally, bringing practical Physical AI capabilities to power- and cost-constrained edge products."

Ceva-NeuPro-Nano is designed to bring efficient AI inference to cost- and power-constrained edge devices such as smart sensors, wearables, consumer electronics, industrial IoT systems and smart home products. Its compact architecture supports modern neural networks used for computer vision, audio and speech processing, sensor fusion and contextual awareness, enabling devices to intelligently process data from their surroundings while maintaining minimal silicon footprint and ultra-low power consumption.

NeuPro-Nano is part of Ceva's scalable NeuPro family of NPUs, which delivers efficient neural network acceleration across a wide range of edge AI workloads. Ceva's scalable NPU family supports AI inference processing capabilities ranging from tens of GOPS (Giga Operations Per Second) to hundreds of TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second), enabling efficient AI from ultra-low-power edge devices to high-performance AI systems. The NeuPro family is gaining strong market traction, with 10 customers licensing NeuPro technologies in 2025 across consumer IoT, industrial, automotive, infrastructure and PC applications, reflecting the growing demand for efficient on-device AI processing.

The embedded award is presented annually at the embedded world Exhibition & Conference and recognizes outstanding innovation across the embedded systems ecosystem, highlighting technologies that enable the next generation of intelligent connected devices.

About Ceva, Inc.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer – the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 20 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra–low–power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

