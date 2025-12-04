Cevitr Accelerates Global Growth, Bringing AI-Powered Digital Workers to the US Market

DALLAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cevitr, a leading provider of Digital Workers powered by Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, with two established offices in the UK, is announcing today the official opening of its new American entity, Cevitr Inc., based in Dallas, USA. The UK-based company, founded in 2018, is expanding its operations to America in line with its ambition to become a global supplier of RPA and AI solutions.

Cevitr is investing in the US market and building capability in Dallas by hiring and nurturing local talent. The move, which has been carefully planned over recent years, cements Cevitr's commitment to providing service innovation and delivering great outcomes for its clients. With an existing roster of clients in construction, hospitality, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and the charitable sector, among others, Cevitr is set to bring its digital worker 'Jo' to the American market.

Cevitr differentiates itself with an easy-to-adopt model for businesses of all sizes and delivers value in a matter of weeks with a focus on business outcomes. Cevitr's Digital Workers operate 24/7, 365 days a year, completing tasks with speed and accuracy, freeing people from monotonous, repetitive work so they can focus on higher-value tasks, enabling organisations to be highly productive.

The US business will be headed up by Jaideep Mudholkar, President & CEO of Cevitr Inc., who brings extensive experience and a proven track record of building businesses to the American market.

Jaideep is excited about the challenge ahead and sees a promising future for Cevitr Inc.:

"Our U.S. operations are built on our core business philosophy: delivering true 'feet on the ground' support to local clients. This approach allows us to develop capabilities critical for building a strong, enduring business, while leveraging the pedigree and rich experience gained from our successful UK operations. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead and committed to making a meaningful impact in the market."

On the expansion, Cevitr Limited's Managing Director, Ramesh Menon, says:

"We are excited to launch our US operations, building on the strong foundation established by our UK business. This positions us to expand our services and deliver tangible outcomes across both regions as we embark on the next chapter of growth and innovation."

Cevitr Inc.'s office will be headquartered in Richardson, Dallas—an area specifically selected due to its strong information technology industries, proximity to the University of Texas at Dallas, and access to excellent local talent—providing the perfect location for Cevitr's North American office. Continuing to operate with the same founding principles of open communication, strong teamwork, and a razor-sharp focus on customer outcomes, the opportunities are endless for Cevitr Inc.

To find out more about Cevitr's work and how you could automate business processes, reach out to the team by phone at +1 214-238-0982, email [email protected], or visit the website to make an enquiry at www.cevitr.com.

About Cevitr

Cevitr is an international company, offering Digital Workers to organisations of all sizes using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI. The Digital Workers are fully trained on end customer systems and are offered on a monthly subscription basis with no upfront investment. The service is all inclusive of software licenses, development and deployment and the customer can gain the benefits of a Digital Workmate in weeks.

