Cevitr's Disruptive Cloud Based Subscription RPAaaS Platform is Live With 7 Client Processes in Full Scale Production

Working with clients in the UK and overseas, Cevitr is able to automate key business processes within a 7 to 10 day window, and after a further 2 week testing period, it is able to deploy the processes into production within a month. The processes range from financial processes to workflow orchestration and marketing analytics. The most interesting facets that our clients discover during our engagement is that besides the fact that all business cases are positive, the consequential business benefits which previously were not easily quantifiable are now significant.

With our fully trained workforce and an industry standards-based platform hosted on a secure Azure cloud, we can go from an initial conversation to a proof of concept within days. This combination of a simple business engagement model, a Zero CapEx principle and a savings-based charging model positions Cevitr as an industry disrupter in the RPA space.

"We setup Cevitr to make automation accessible to all - regardless of the size of a company. In an industry where digital innovation often conjures up memories of huge investments and long deployment times, we can go from a discussion to full-fledged automation in a matter of days and at no cost to our clients. The possibilities with the Cevitr platform truly are endless."

Jaideep Mudholkar, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Cevitr

About Cevitr

Cevitr Limited is a UK based RPA-as-a-Service provider, digitally empowering our clients' workforce to deliver great business results using smart automation.

The company was formed with the philosophy of complementing the automation technology with a simple business engagement model and providing a unique market access to this game changing innovation. Whilst smart automation itself is characterised by speed, accuracy & simplicity, the business engagement models that are being adopted in the market are very archaic & traditional resulting in longer time to market and limiting the options for adoption.



The Cevitr platform (CevitrJo) gives businesses of all sizes access to this innovation with a simple subscription-based engagement model with services delivered on the cloud.

Contact:

Ramesh Menon

Co-Founder and Executive Director

Email: info@cevitr.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Website: http://www.cevitr.com

+44(0)1252-757294

SOURCE Cevitr Limited