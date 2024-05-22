CEW Advisor & Former ASPCA CEO Ed Sayres: National Animal Charities Are Not Affiliated With Local Pet Shelters

New video debunks common misconception that ASPCA, HSUS are affiliated with local groups

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for the Environment and Welfare (CEW) today released a new ad featuring Ed Sayres, former CEO of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and current CEW Senior Advisor.

Sayres explains that national animal charities, such as the ASPCA and Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) are not affiliated with local pet shelters.

In truth, these groups gave less than 2% of their annual budgets to local pet shelters in 2022.

The ad is running nationally on CNN and in the DC market on MSNBC, and is also being promoted on Facebook and X.

CEW Executive Director Jack Hubbard had this to say:

"When animal lovers donate to national animal charities, many believe that their money will go directly to local pet shelters. In reality, these donations are supporting sky-high CEO salaries with only 1 to 2 percent being distributed to local shelters. By understanding where their donations are going, people can make more informed decisions and have a direct impact on the lives of homeless animals in their communities."

BACKGROUND:

CEW is committed to educating the public about how best to help rescue cats and dogs. In spring 2024, CEW launched the second phase of a sustained effort to expose the duplicity of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). CEW encourages donors to support local shelters and rescues.

