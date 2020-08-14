CEW Announces Finalists For 2020 Beauty Awards In Partnership With Gloss Angeles

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) virtually announced the finalists for 2020 Beauty Awards in partnership with Gloss Angeles podcast hosts and beauty journalists, Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan via livestream. The awards continue to celebrate the most innovative and groundbreaking new products of the year and remain the industry's highest honor.

Finalists from the 45 categories were selected from more than 1,200 entries, represented by hundreds of brands, and were exclusively selected by a vote of CEW members, all of whom are beauty industry professionals. These finalists will be reviewed CEW's Board of Governors and select industry insiders to vote to determine the winners in each category, which will be revealed November 13 for a virtual Beauty Awards. (Additional details to come).

"For nearly three decades, the CEW Beauty Awards continue to be the only beauty awards selected by beauty professionals – those who truly know the best in beauty," says Carlotta Jacobson, President of CEW. "These awards continue to guide consumers as they navigate the beauty space, discovering the most creative and innovative products, demonstrating the ongoing evolution of the industry."

In a year that saw $83 billion in U.S. beauty sales, according to Nielsen, innovation amongst entrants was seen across a variety of categories. Those that rose to the top include the uber ingredient CBD, sexual wellness, supplements, indie and niche-stige brands, 'clean-ical' skincare and hair treatments, along with the new categories Sexual Wellness, Skincare Face Masks, Hair Accessories and Unisex Fragrance.

"For the first time, the Beauty Awards Finalists were announced in a livestream broadcast with an opportunity to interact and engage with viewers in real time," Jacobson added. "CEW's partnership with Kirbie and Sara, co-hosts of the popular podcast, Gloss Angeles, have brought the excitement and notoriety of CEW's Beauty Awards program to an even broader audience."

To unite and celebrate the beauty industry during a time when it's needed most, CEW enlisted Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan to provide their fun, up-lifting take on all things beauty. Select pieces of content from the livestream will be featured on CEW's Instagram page in the coming weeks. "We were delighted to partner with Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan this year. They are incredibly talented and helped us reach a new audience of beauty consumers, while bringing the announcement of this year's finalists to life," stated Jacobson."

You can view the full list of the CEW 2020 Beauty Award Finalists here.

The 2020 CEW Beauty Awards are sponsored by Firmenich, QVC, Arcade Beauty, Voyant Beauty, Beauty Inc, Financo, CVS Pharmacy, Satisfyer, YouCam Makeup, RPG, Sheencolor USA, Nielsen, Anisa Beauty, Rpr Marketing Communications, MaCher, Cosmoprof North America, NYSCC, P&G Beauty, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Consultancy Media, Suite K, PIMS, WWD, Preen.Me, NPD Group and Ernst & Young.

About CEW:

CEW is an international organization of 10,000 individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/.

