CEWIT and IotaComm® Partner to Launch LoRaWAN® Testbed at Stony Brook University, Accelerating Smart Infrastructure, Energy Innovation, and Workforce Development

STONY BROOK, N.Y. and CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT) at Stony Brook University and IotaComm® today announced a strategic partnership to deploy a cutting-edge LoRaWAN® testbed on campus, creating a living lab for research, education, and commercialization of next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that advance smart buildings, smart grids, environmental monitoring, and health & safety applications.

Designed as a scalable platform for low-power, wide-area (LPWAN) innovation, the CEWIT–IotaComm testbed will initially expand to three buildings with up to six gateways, supporting an increasing catalog of devices and sensors while serving as a regional blueprint for secure, carrier-grade IoT connectivity that leverages IotaWAVE™, IotaComm's dual-band LoRaWAN® network, which uniquely combines its nationwide licensed 800 MHz spectrum with the 915 MHz ISM band.

Revert Technologies Pilot: A Showcase of Campus Energy Innovation

A recently launched pilot with Revert Technologies exemplifies the partnership's impact. Using IotaWave-enabled smart plugs across campus facilities, the project is capturing granular, real-time device-level energy data to identify usage patterns and inform optimization strategies. As data collection continues (with downlink control planned in subsequent phases), the pilot aims to demonstrate meaningful energy savings and operational efficiencies, validating IotaWave as a practical backbone for measurable decarbonization and cost reduction at scale.

"We are thrilled to partner with IotaComm to expand our IoT initiatives," said Dr. Rong Zhao, Director of CEWIT. "The testbed will not only facilitate groundbreaking research but also serve as a platform for students and faculty to engage in real-world applications of IoT technology. The pilot with Revert Technologies is just the beginning of what we can achieve together."

"This partnership is much more than a testbed," said Terrence DeFranco, CEO of IotaComm. "We see it as both a strategic entry point into the New York metro market and a national model for how IotaWave can serve as the next generation of wireless infrastructure. Through CEWIT's leadership, we're enabling an ecosystem where hardware innovation, secure connectivity, and analytics come together to create outcomes that matter for campuses, communities, and the economy."

"The CEWIT–IotaComm collaboration at Stony Brook University exemplifies the kind of innovation and real-world deployment that continues to accelerate LoRaWAN® adoption worldwide," said Alper Yegin, CEO of the LoRa Alliance. "By uniting academic research, enterprise partnerships, and community impact, this initiative showcases how LoRaWAN®'s open global standard enables scalable, secure, and energy-efficient solutions for everything from smart buildings to climate resilience. We're proud to see members and partners like IotaComm advancing the ecosystem through meaningful, future-ready projects that inspire the next generation of IoT innovators."

A Multi-Track Platform: R&D, Hardware Innovation, and Analytics

Beyond smart plugs and building insights, the testbed will catalyze R&D across:

Environmental & infrastructure monitoring (IAQ, water-level/flood sensing, wildfire alerting, and more)

(IAQ, water-level/flood sensing, wildfire alerting, and more) Smart grid & utilities (fault detection/diagnostics, predictive maintenance)

(fault detection/diagnostics, predictive maintenance) Health & wearables (remote patient monitoring devices that benefit from secure, low-power connectivity without reliance on Wi-Fi/Bluetooth)

(remote patient monitoring devices that benefit from secure, low-power connectivity without reliance on Wi-Fi/Bluetooth) Data science & AI via IotaComm's Delphi360® and IotaCORE™ cloud analytics tools, enabling researchers to build predictive models from real sensor data

The collaboration also leverages CEWIT's cross-center relationships, particularly with its Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center (AERTC), to engage industry advisory boards and early adopters across New York State.

Talent Pipelines and K–12 to Career Pathways

CEWIT and IotaComm will anchor workforce and education initiatives that connect learners to real projects. The partners will pursue Long Island programs that include:

Multi-week hardware/analytics challenges (a "hardware hackathon" format with structured touchpoints)

Integration of LoRaWAN ® data into CEWIT's annual High School Hackathon, engaging teachers and administrators across Long Island

data into CEWIT's annual High School Hackathon, engaging teachers and administrators across Long Island Internships and pathways to employment with IotaComm and CEWIT-affiliated companies

"Through CEWIT and IotaComm, students will gain hands-on experience with real-time IoT data, network infrastructure, and analytics," said Kim Velez, Chief of Staff and Head of People & Impact at IotaComm. "Guided by IotaCommUnity, our corporate social responsibility and impact arm, we're building an ecosystem that connects research, innovation, and social impact, from the lab to the classroom to the community."

Regional Growth and Community Impact

While the testbed begins at Stony Brook University, the partners envision a regional IotaWave footprint spanning Long Island and the New York metro area, with opportunities to support municipal, education, and enterprise deployments, and to showcase community-level impact in collaboration with local schools, utilities, and public agencies. Complementary projects under discussion include water-level and flood-sensing in the Chapel Hill area, underscoring the model's transferability to climate resilience challenges nationwide.

About CEWIT

The Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT) at Stony Brook University drives innovation through research, entrepreneurship, and education. CEWIT accelerates the commercialization of emerging technologies by supporting our industry partners with technical assistance, student and faculty engagement, networking, and other services. It develops the next-generation workforce through academic and professional programs that equip students, faculty, and industry professionals with cutting-edge skills. The Center also maximizes the commercial impact of university research by collaborating with industry, government, and academia to translate discoveries into market-ready solutions advancing economic growth, competitiveness, and technological leadership in wireless and information technology. Learn more at cewit.org.

About IotaComm, Inc.

IotaComm® is building the next generation of wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things, leveraging a nationwide portfolio of FCC-licensed 800 MHz radio spectrum communicating on LoRaWAN®, the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade LPWAN connectivity. The company's solutions enable real-time data aggregation to advance health, safety, and sustainability for commercial and industrial customers. IotaComm provides gateways and sensors to gather data related to indoor air quality, resource consumption, water quality, asset monitoring, and other critical data across multiple verticals. The company's data analytics services provide insights that enable safer, healthier environments, higher productivity and efficiency, and cost savings. Headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC, with operations in Allentown, PA, IotaComm is committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering value for customers, communities, and shareholders. For more information about IotaComm, please visit: https://iotacomm.com.

