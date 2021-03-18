CEX.IO Secures the Third Spot Among the Safest Cryptocurrency Exchanges

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEX.IO , a leading international cryptocurrency exchange, was ranked among the top 10 digital asset exchanges in the February 2021 CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark rating. According to the report that compared more than 160 providers around the world, CryptoCompare ranked CEX.IO as the third most secure cryptocurrency exchange on the market. At the same time, CEX.IO secured the 8th spot overall with an A grade.

In addition to the current rating, CryptoCompare has ranked the company as the third most secure exchange service in its July 2020 Exchange Benchmark Report . While CEX.IO has secured an A grade both times, it has now moved upwards in the list, taking the 8th place among digital asset exchanges.

Furthermore, the cryptocurrency exchange retained its place in the "Security" category in the current report, outstripping major providers like Binance, Kraken, Bitstamp, Huobi, Bittrex, and Bitfinex by scoring 12.5 points out of 15. According to CryptoCompare's data, CEX.IO did not experience any negative events neither in the current nor in the previous report.

Last year, the analytics platform Coin Metrics also included the company in its list of trusted crypto exchanges , a prominent qualification only 14 providers have managed to achieve.

Founded in 2013 and based in London, CEX.IO is a regulated, multi-functional cryptocurrency exchange that serves over 4 million customers worldwide. With a highly secure and reliable solution, the international exchange offers services for all participants of the cryptocurrency market.

In addition to security, CEX.IO received an excellent score in the "Quality/Diversity of Assets" (4.8 out of 5 points) and "Data Provision" (10.4 out of 15 points) categories, ranking the exchange at the 7th and 10th spots, respectively. The high scores in the categories reflect CEX.IO's dedication to operate a fully transparent service and offer a diverse yet carefully evaluated and selected range of digital assets for its users.

"We are delighted to once again rank among the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges. This evaluation of our work and competence gives us a confidence boost and brings us a step forward to fulfilling our mission, which is to provide a gateway into the world of an open financial system," Oleksandr Lutskevych, CEX.IO's founder and CEO, stated.

