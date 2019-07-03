CEX.IO to Launch Dedicated US Presence

LONDON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving nine Money Transmitter Licenses, CEX.IO will officially expand operations in the United States.

CEX.IO, a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 2.7 million registered users, has officially launched in the United States. In CEX.IO's quest to become a licensed digital asset exchange, they have received Money Transmitter Licenses ("MTL") in nine US states, including: Iowa, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, West Virginia, Maryland, Alaska and New Hampshire.

Having received a Money Service Business license from FinCEN of the US Treasury in 2015, CEX.IO was previously able to serve residents in states where MTLs are not required. Receipt of these new MTL licenses now further expands upon CEX.IO's United States presence, as CEX.IO may now serve residents in 28 states, with plans to expand to all 50 states and US territories.

CEX.IO is seeking to become the trusted and regulated global exchange, launching a special line of unique trading and exchange products to meet the needs of CEX.IO customers worldwide in 224 countries and territories.

"The USA has always been a strategically significant market for our company and the industry in general," says Oleksandr Lutskevych, CEO and Founder of CEX.IO. "This country has always been on the front line of developing blockchain industry infrastructure, and the maturity of the crypto regulation serves as one of the best indicators of that. We believe that the launch of our dedicated CEX.IO US presence will allow a more thorough investigation of the local customers' needs, facilitate the obtaining of MTL licenses in new states, and make our platform more geared for US crypto users."

Since 2015, CEX.IO has held MSB (Money Services Business) status with FinCEN, a bureau of the US Department of the Treasury.

CEX.IO may now service customers in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

About CEX.IO

A multi-functional cryptocurrency exchange established in 2013 and now with over 2.7 million customers around the world,CEX.IO provides a rich variety of trading tools for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Zcash, Dash, Ripple, Stellar, and Litecoin. These cryptocurrencies can be traded for USD, EUR, GBP, and RUB.

CEX.IO provides a variety of payment options including credit and debit cards as well as reliable and timely wire transfers. The company strives to offer the best cryptocurrency trading experience and the most convenient service to its customers. Since April 2016, CEX.IO clients have processed over $1 billion US dollars via Visa and Mastercard cards.

CEX.IO is also a founder of CryptoUK, an association aimed at building cooperation between major cryptocurrency players and authorities in the UK, with the goal of developing an appropriate operating framework for cryptocurrency businesses.

Learn more at www.cex.io

