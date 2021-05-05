Ceyeber Announces Advisory Board of World-Renowned Ophthalmologists

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Ceyeber's intraocular lenses are designed for medical applications and will be medical-grade. To ensure expert clinical advisory is at the core of every fundamental decision, Ceyeber has created a Medical Advisory Board consisting of top ophthalmologists.

"We are thrilled to engage such leading ophthalmologists in this very exciting endeavor in advanced human cybernetics through ocular smart implantable technologies." The following are the members of Ceyeber's Advisory Board. Ceyeber's founder and CEO, Robert E. Grant, said, "we look forward to expanding our advisory board and increasing our engagement as we continue to achieve key developmental milestones. In addition, Ceyeber's parent company, Strathspey Crown Holdings, was established by over 600 specialty doctors, including 200+ ophthalmologists from around the world."

Richard Lindstrom, MD – Dr. Lindstrom is the founder and attending surgeon of Minnesota Eye Consultants, Adjunct Clinical Professor Emeritus at the University of Minnesota Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Neurosciences and Visiting Professor at the UC Irvine Gavin Herbert Eye Institute. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist and internationally recognized leader in corneal, cataract, refractive, glaucoma, laser surgery, innovation, and the business of ophthalmology. He has been at the forefront of ophthalmology's evolutionary changes throughout his 51-year career in medicine as a recognized researcher, teacher, inventor, writer, industry consultant and highly acclaimed physician and surgeon.

Dr. Lindstrom has been awarded 45 patents in ophthalmology and has developed a number of corneal preservation solutions, intraocular lenses, drugs and devices that are used daily in clinical practice globally. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Lindstrom Restoration, Minnesota Eye Consultants, TearLab, Ocular Therapeutix, Harrow Health, Imprimis, Lensar, Surface, Combangio, Kedallion, MD Backline, AcuFocus, Foresight#6, Equinox, Lentechs, Corneagen, Unifye Vision Partners, Theroptix, and Acquea. Dr. Lindstrom serves on several journal editorial boards, including the Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and the Journal of Refractive Surgery and has published over 400 papers in peer reviewed journals.

"A digital IOL is a timely innovation with many exciting possibilities."

Gary Foster, MD – Dr. Foster completed his residency in Ophthalmology at the Moran Eye Center and scored in the top one percent nationally of board certifying ophthalmologists. He then received post-residency training in retinal laser and refractive surgery before joining the Eye Center of Northern Colorado, in Fort Collins in 1995. Dr. Foster's practice focuses on custom cataract correction and refractive surgery to restore vision and decrease the need for distance and reading glasses. This is accomplished through eye-enhancing cataract correction with near focusing lens implants (Restor, Rezoom, and Crystalens), laser vision correction (LASIK and PRK), phakic IOL's, and CK. Dr. Foster has been a principal investigator in numerous research projects to enhance eye treatment and technology and is a certified physician trainer for the VISX laser vision correction system. He is involved in teaching advanced surgical techniques at the American Academy of Ophthalmology and The American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery national meetings and speaks regularly on related topics to train other doctors.

Larry Patterson, MD – Dr. Patterson is the Medical Director and Surgeon of Eye Centers of Tennessee and the Cataract and Laser Center. He is president emeritus of the Outpatient Ophthalmic Surgery Society (OOSS) and the Chief Medical Editor of Ophthalmology Management. He has done extensive medical mission work in Central America, the Bahamas, and the South Pacific. Dr. Patterson has presented internationally as well as writing for numerous publications. Formerly a member of the Government Relations committee of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), Chairman of Government Relations for OOSS, and the ASCRS Cataract-Refractive subcommittee, Dr. Patterson has often traveled to Washington D.C. to help lobby for the rights of patients.

Dr. Patterson built and operated a multispecialty surgery center in 1998. He currently owns, operates and performs surgery in an ophthalmic surgery center that he built in 2002. His son, Dr. Michael Patterson, joined him in practice in 2016.

"Is bionic eye technology we watched as children in The Six Million Dollar Man actually becoming a reality?"

Sheri Rowen, MD – After 8 years in private practice, Dr. Rowen founded and served as the medical director of the Mercy Medical Center Department of Ophthalmology in Baltimore, MD from 1996 to 2015. She pioneered new treatments and techniques for cataract surgery being one of only a handful of physicians to introduce topical clear cornea cataract surgery with foldable lenses and teaching it around the world in the early 90's. She also was one of the only female lecturers on the podium at that time, both nationally and internationally teaching cataract surgery to her peers. She was also one of the first surgeons to pioneer CO2 laser eyelid surgery.

Dr. Rowen is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American College of Surgeons. She serves on the Board of ACES, is President Emeritus of Cedars Aspens Society and serves on the Medical Editorial Board of CRST. Dr. Rowen is considered a Key Opinion Leader in Ophthalmology. She was given a 20-year Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology for continued service in teaching. Dr. Rowen consults for multiple strategic companies advising them on how to construct new technologies for eye health and surgeries. She has also participated as a Principal Investigator for many studies used the FDA to gain approval for new products.

"It is exciting to think of the possibilities of augmented reality within an implanted IOL that could alleviate the need to constantly be attached to our phones. Bravo!"

Guy Kezirian, MD, MBA, FACS –

Dr. Kezirian is a board-certified ophthalmologist with a long record of innovation in the ophthalmic space. His company SurgiVision® Consultants, Inc. has conducted several large-scale FDA studies leading to multiple device approvals and provides software that performs outcomes analysis and surgical planning for LASIK and other procedures. Dr. Kezirian is the Founder and Chairman of the Refractive Surgery Alliance, Aligned Management Services, and the PHYSICIAN CEO® program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He serves on the board of the Himalayan Cataract Project (www.CureBlindess.org), a highly-regarded 501(c)(3) organization working to eliminate needless blindness in the developing world.

He is a frequent speaker at national and international ophthalmic conferences, has published more than 20 peer-review articles in the ophthalmic literature and many more in the trade literature. He was the recipient of the 2015 Kritzinger Award from the South African Society of Refractive Surgery, and previously received the International Society of Refractive Surgery (ISRS) Founder's Award, ISRS President's Award, and the David D. Dulaney Award.

"The technology to support intraocular cameras promises an exciting advance in human performance. It is natural evolution that will integrate cameras into human physiology. The potential applications are unlimited."

Scott Perkins, MD – Dr. Perkins is one of the most experienced eye surgeons in the country. He has performed more than 100,000 cataract surgeries, more than 15,000 LASIK procedures and is one of the top three surgeons in volume in the US for ICL surgery. Additionally, he is the first user of the Toric ICL and the PanOptix Trifocal IOL in the Southwestern US. He joined the current practice in 1992 and was a founding member of Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center in 1993

He is a board-certified ophthalmologist, a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and a founding member of the American European Congress of Ophthalmic surgeons. Throughout his career, he has conducted clinical research in several areas of ophthalmology including intraocular lens technology, the ICL and intraocular medications. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Arizona Visionaries, a nonprofit organization that provides cataract surgery in third world countries and enjoys volunteering his time and skills for the benefit of less fortunate people.

Jared Younger, MD – Dr. Younger is Board-certified and Fellowship trained. DISCOVER YOUNGER VISION® is Dr. Younger's trademarked brand that coins a philosophy for eye care, with the goal of assisting every patient to find and meet their unique vision needs. His fellowship training in Cornea, Lasik and Refractive Surgery at the prestigious Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA, allows him to offer the most advanced Refractive Cataract Surgery to patients. He graduated from the University of Arizona College of Medicine, where he was elected into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society as one of the top medical students in his class. This was followed by an Internal Medicine internship at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach. He then completed Ophthalmology training at UT Southwestern and the busy Parkland Hospital in Dallas. He also has a Master of Public Health degree, and recently completed the Physician CEO executive business program at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Dr. Younger is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is President of the Orange County Society of Ophthalmology. He is a member of multiple national eye societies, lecturing on laser cataract surgery and cornea surgery at annual meetings. He is one of Orange Coast magazine's Top Doctors, and has been awarded at international eye conferences. Also, his public health continues as he is the only eye care professional who travels to Catalina Island to see patients at the Medicare designated rural medical center there. He helps under-served diabetic patients and continues to travel there with his eye exam equipment.

"Really looking forward to this next generation intraocular lens technology – the first with smart capabilities to augment the powers of the human eye; I see this breakthrough as limitless."

The Advisory Board will help guide and provide input on the exciting next steps of Ceyeber. As some of the country's leading ophthalmologists, Ceyeber will be able to utilize their expertise to make critical decisions regarding clinical uses and the life augmenting benefits of its ocular smart implantable lens.

About Ceyeber

Ceyeber is the developer of implantable intraocular lens technology designed for medical applications and augmented reality. The Company is currently in the research and development phase of creating medical-grade ocular smart implantables that integrate cellular, WIFI and 802.11 transmissions in a cognitive interface, enabling clients to enhance cognitive functions and digitally capture experiences and individual memories. The company has developed a benchtop working prototype of their U.S. Patent No. 9,662,199 B2, which covers an implantable intraocular lens with an optic (including accommodating, multifocal and phakic configurations), a camera and an LED display, and a communications module that wirelessly transmit and receive information from an external device (e.g. PDA).

