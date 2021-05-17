Ceyeber Successfully Completed the Enablement of Claims for US Patent 9,662,199 B2

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceyeber has appointed Kyle Webb as the Director of Research and Development. In 2018, Webb began the planning and development processes that resulted in the embodiment of a benchtop working embodiment of Ceyeber US Patent No. 9,662,199 B2. This early work provided the substantiation and enablement of the claims in the patent.

Webb has recently established feasible and viable methods for manufacturing the Ceyeber project's long-term implantable intraocular lens device in a similar form factor (scaled and sized) as the currently available state-of-the-art long-term implantable IOL devices. These activities will require R&D development partners with state-of-the-art nano/micro-electromechanical systems (N/MEMS) capabilities.

"We are very pleased to have Kyle lead our technical efforts. His broad experience in this field has advanced Ceyeber's efforts in this groundbreaking technology," said Robert E. Grant, Founder and CEO.

Kyle's extensive background in Ocular implantable technology provides the expertise required for the Research and Development of Ceyeber's smart implantable ocular lens. Webb was Vice President of R&D at Acufocus for 12 years where he developed breakthrough medical devices for vision improvement. His prior experience includes, Director of Optical Systems and Applications at Trex Enterprises Corporation, Senior Engineering Manager at Cymer Inc., and Director of Engineering at Intralase Corporation. Webb completed his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering & Technology and has multiple publications in Ophthalmology journals on small-aperture IOL devices. Kyle Webb has an extensive portfolio of patents in this field with 32 issued Intellectual Property Patents and 12 patents currently pending.

"I am extremely excited to be part of this Ceyeber development team. We are at the forefront of developing technological change that will provide substantial enhancements in the way we perceive and interact with our human experiences."

Kyle Webb

With the successful enablement of claims in the patent, Ceyeber is enthusiastically looking to the future as the patent is brought to life.

About Ceyeber

Ceyeber is the developer of implantable intraocular lens technology designed for medical applications and augmented reality. The Company is currently in the research and development phase of creating medical-grade ocular smart implantables that integrate cellular, WIFI and 802.11 transmissions in a cognitive interface, enabling clients to enhance cognitive functions and digitally capture experiences and individual memories. The company has developed a benchtop working prototype of their U.S. Patent No. 9,662,199 B2, which covers an implantable intraocular lens with an optic (including accommodating, multifocal and phakic configurations), a camera and an LED display, and a communications module that wirelessly transmit and receive information from an external device (e.g. PDA).

