CF BANKSHARES INC., PARENT OF CFBANK, NA, ANNOUNCES 3 KEY COMMERCIAL LEADERSHIP ADDITIONS TO CFBANK

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, NA, on behalf of Brad Ringwald, CFBank President, and Tim O'Dell, CEO, is pleased to announce the recent additions of the following 3 Key Leaders, in the CFBank Commercial Banking Division.

Shanda Miller joined CFBank on February 7th as SVP and leader of CFBank's Treasury Management line of business across our multi-market footprint. Shanda brings her innovative approach and more than 20 years of banking experience encompassing both Treasury Management & Commercial Lending. She is focused on executing a go-to-market strategy providing tailored TM solutions to CF customers and prospects by leveraging our recent TM platform investment. Shanda is committed to boutique-level experience for all CFBank clients.

Todd Fulton joined CFBank on March 4th as the Market Leader for our Central Ohio Commercial Bank. Todd brings over 30 years of experience working with closely held businesses and entrepreneurs. Additionally, Todd will focus on growing C&I relationships in the middle-market space while building a team of experienced Relationship Managers to significantly expand CFBank's presence in the Central Ohio (HQ) market. Todd is a growth-focused player-coach leader with a record of proven success in building commercial relationships & high performing Teams.

Joe Kirsch joined CFBank on April 15th as Market President for the Indianapolis region. Joe brings over 30 years of experience doing business in the Indy market. Joe also brings to CFBank a demonstrated track record of successfully building a full-service Commercial & Retail Banking presence in Central Indiana. Indianapolis is a promising market for CFBank, given its strong economy and sharing similar business characteristics with our Central Ohio (Columbus) Market.

Tim O'Dell, CEO commented, "This investment in 3 talented and experienced leadership additions to our CFBank Team underscores our continuing commitment to providing full service Commercial Banking solutions to closely held businesses and business owners located throughout Ohio and in Indianapolis".

Brad Ringwald, CFBank President added, "Our Boutique business model, combining customer responsiveness and direct access to decision makers, which is delivered through seasoned and experienced Commercial Bankers, resonates with entrepreneurs and businesses."

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the Company) is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Four (4) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR in excess of 20%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

CFBank was named one of Piper Sandler's "Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars" for 2023. This recognition places us among the top 10% of small-cap banks and thrifts in the United States. In addition, CFBank ranked #7 on American Banker's listing of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks based on 3-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2022.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

SOURCE CF Bankshares Inc.