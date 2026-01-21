CF BANKSHARES INC., PARENT OF CFBANK, NA, ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOHN WILGUS AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, NA, is pleased to announce the addition of John Wilgus as Senior Vice President, further strengthening the Bank's commercial and commercial real estate banking capabilities.

John brings more than 32 years of experience in commercial banking, with a strong focus on commercial real estate lending and relationship management. He has built a reputation for working closely with closely held businesses, real estate owners, and developers to deliver customized financial solutions and long-term banking partnerships.

Most recently, John served as Senior Vice President at First Financial Bank, where he was responsible for developing and managing commercial real estate relationships across the Northern Ohio market. In this role, he partnered with business owners and internal teams to structure financing solutions that supported growth, stability, and long-term strategic objectives.

Prior to his time at First Financial Bank, John held leadership roles within commercial and real estate banking, gaining extensive experience in commercial lending, portfolio management, and business development. His background and market knowledge position him as a well-respected relationship banker within the Ohio commercial banking community.

Brad Ringwald, President of CFBank, commented, "We are excited to welcome John to the CFBank team. His deep experience in commercial real estate and relationship banking aligns perfectly with our boutique banking model and commitment to delivering personalized service to our clients."

Tim O'Dell, President and CEO of CF Bankshares, added, "John's addition reinforces our success with attracting experienced bankers who value relationships, local decision-making, and quality growth. We are pleased to have him join our team as we continue to scale our commercial banking presence."

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the "Company") is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Five (5) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR of 20%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

