CF BANKSHARES INC., PARENT OF CFBANK NA, REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE 2ND QUARTER 2023.

CF BANKSHARES INC.

03 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Highlights

  • Net Income was $4.2 million ($0.66 per diluted common share) for the second quarter and $8.7 million YTD ($1.35 per diluted common share).  Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") for Q2 2023 was $5.3 million and $11.1 million YTD.
  • Return on Average Assets (ROA) was 0.88% and PPNR ROA was 1.11% for the second quarter, while Return on Average Equity (ROE) was 11.60% and PPNR ROE was 14.54%.
  • Book value per share increased to $22.49 at June 30, 2023.
  • Noninterest income for Q2 2023 was up 36% when compared to Q1 2023.
  • Deposit balances increased $56 million, or 4% during the quarter.
  • Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.05% and loans more than 30 days past due at 0.11% of total loans. 
  • At June 30, 2023, CFBank's primary and secondary liquidity (cash plus available borrowing capacity) totaled $638 million.  The estimated amount of CFBank's uninsured customer deposit accounts was $480 million, or approximately 28.9% of total deposit balances, as of June 30, 2023.

Recent Developments

  • On July 10, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per share payable on August 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 21, 2023. 

CEO and Board Chair Commentary

Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented: "Our CFBK Earnings were $4.2 Million, or $0.66 cents per share, for Q2. Our Book Value at June 30, 2023 was $22.49 per share.

Our CF Team has been proactive in responding early on to Margin pressures boosting loan pricing and deposit requirements beginning early this year.

Loan growth has been modest during the first half of the year. Presently, we are pleased to report that both our Loan and Deposit Pipelines are increasing. Our objective and expectation for the second half of 2023 is to outrun elevated loan payoffs experienced during the second quarter and anticipated during the third quarter of this year. These payoffs are mostly Commercial Real Estate loans moving to permanent financing sources. Our business objectives include taking advantage of continuing quality new business relationship opportunities throughout all of our markets during the second half of this year.

In addition to significant commercial loan payoffs during the second quarter, our Residential Mortgage Lending Business also experienced roughly $10 Million of low-rate loans being paid off. We successfully replaced this low-rate runoff at higher interest rates, while absorbing the remaining unrecognized loan origination expenses during Q2. We expect this to provide a future lift to our Margin and Earnings.

We continue to opportunistically make investments in our CF Banking Team, focused on adding proven revenue generators for growing our Deposit and Fee Income businesses.

The current operating environment, with high interest rates coupled with an inverted yield curve, remains highly challenging.  However, we believe that we are adjusting successfully and, as a general statement, seeing signs of improving stabilization along with positive impacts from our ongoing loan pricing initiatives. Our total assets continue to increase, to $1.96 Billion at June 30, 2023, and we anticipate surpassing $2 Billion in total assets during 2023.

"We remain very encouraged going forward by our continued access to quality new full relationship Loan and Deposit business. Additionally, we are gaining traction in growing our Fee Income businesses including good acceptance of our recently launched Business Credit Card product offering.

Steady as we go!"

Robert E. Hoeweler, Chairman of the Board, added: "Our over-achieving Business principle is to serve well the needs of our customers and our communities. Our concentration on the basics, the blocking and tackling of banking if you will, has us well positioned. Our seasoned CFBank Leadership Team has once again successfully reacted to the current economic situation quickly and decisively as reflected in our Q2 results."

Overview of Results 

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $4.2 million (or $0.66 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $4.4 million (or $0.68 per diluted common share) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and net income of $4.7 million (or $0.72 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2022.  Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $5.3 million compared to PPNR of $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $8.7 million (or $1.35 per diluted common share) compared to net income of $9.2 million (or $1.41 per diluted common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $11.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and decreased $1.2 million, or 9.8%, compared to $12.7 million in the prior quarter, and decreased $59,000, or 0.5%, compared to $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. 

The decrease in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $3.2 million, or 28.8%, increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $2.0 million, or 8.5%, increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense when compared to the prior quarter was attributed to a 65bps increase in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with a $101.4 million, or 7.2%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.  The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to an $80.3 million, or 4.6%, increase in average interest-earning assets, coupled with 20bps increase in average yield on interest-earning assets.  The net interest margin of 2.52% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 decreased 41bps compared to the net interest margin of 2.93% for the prior quarter.

The decrease in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $11.6 million, or 366.4%, increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $11.5 million, or 78.3%, increase in interest income.  The increase in interest expense was attributed to a 284bps increase in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities, coupled with a $313.5 million, or 26.1%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a 188bps increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, coupled with a $301.3 million, or 19.9%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding.  The net interest margin of 2.52% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 decreased 52bps compared to the net interest margin of 3.04% for the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $978,000 and increased $259,000, or 36.0%, compared to $719,000 for the prior quarter.  The increase was primarily due to a $112,000 increase in swap fee income and a $75,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts. 

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased $170,000, or 21.0%, compared to $808,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  The increase was primarily due to a $167,000 increase in other noninterest income related to commercial loan servicing fees, a $137,000 increase in swap fee income, partially offset by a $143,000 decrease in net gain on sale of commercial loans.

During the second quarter 2022, we exited the DTC mortgage loan business in favor of traditional Retail mortgage lending to customers in our Regional markets. The following table represents the notional amount of loans sold during the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 (in thousands).

Three Months ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

Notional amount of loans sold

$

3,171

$

1,991

$

9,368

The following table represents the revenue recognized on mortgage activities for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 (in thousands).

Three Months ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

Gain (loss) on loans sold

$

40

$

(3)

$

(103)

Gain (loss) from change in fair value of loans held-for-sale

-

-

92

Gain (loss) from change in fair value of derivatives

-

-

132

$

40

$

(3)

$

121

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $7.2 million and decreased $518,000, or 6.7%, compared to $7.7 million for the prior quarter.  The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $303,000 decrease in other noninterest expense and a $208,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits.  The decrease in other noninterest expense was primarily due to fraud losses on customer accounts that occurred in the first quarter of 2023.  The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to a decrease in the number of employees coupled with lower payroll taxes.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 increased $701,000, or 10.8%, compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $292,000 increase in FDIC premiums and a $200,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits.  The increase in FDIC expense was related to increased assets and deposit levels and assessment rates.  The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to a decline in deferred salary costs related to lower origination volumes.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (effective tax rate of 20.0%), compared to $1.1 million for the prior quarter (effective tax rate of 19.5%) and $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (effective tax rate of 19.6%).

Loans and Loans Held For Sale

Net loans and leases totaled $1.6 billion at June 30, 2023 and increased $15.1 million, or 0.9%, from the prior quarter and increased $58.9 million, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in net loans during the quarter was primarily due to a $9.6 million increase in commercial loan balances, a $5.9 million increase in construction loan balances, and a $1.2 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in single-family residential loan balances.  The increases in the aforementioned loan balances were related to increased sales activity and new relationships.

The increase in net loans and leases from December 31, 2022 was primarily due to a $17.8 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, a $12.4 million increase in commercial loan balances, a $10.1 million increase in construction loan balances, an $8.0 million increase in single-family residential loan balances, a $5.8 million increase in home equity lines of credit, and a $5.4 million increase in multi-family loan balances.  The increases in the aforementioned loan balances were related to increased sales activity and new relationships.

The following table presents the recorded investment in loans and leases for certain non-owner-occupied loan types (in thousands).

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Construction - 1-4 family*

$

13,968

$

22,099

Construction - Multi-family*

122,211

107,841

Construction - Non-residential*

55,886

54,790

Hotel/Motel

17,134

17,211

Industrial / Warehouse

26,543

24,511

Land/Land Development

21,557

30,848

Medical/Healthcare/Senior Housing

417

443

Multi-family

140,797

131,178

Office

43,152

42,949

Retail

26,900

27,085

Other

51,368

50,549

*CFBank possesses a core competency and deep expertise in Construction Lending.  The construction lending business sector has produced many full banking relationships with proven developers with long successful track records.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $799,000, or 0.05%, of total loans at June 30, 2023, an increase of $81,000 from nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023 and an increase of $38,000 from nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022. Loans past due more than 30 days totaled $1.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $1.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $2.1 million at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $16.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $15.9 million at March 31, 2023 and $16.1 million at December 31, 2022.  The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.97% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.98% at March 31, 2023 and 1.01% at December 31, 2022.

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted CECL, which resulted in an increase to the reserve for credit losses of $49,000.  There was $12,000 in provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a $237,000 provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and no provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  Net recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $108,000 compared to net charge-offs of $5,000 for the prior quarter and net recoveries of $12,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Subsequent to June 30, 2023, CFBank was notified of a potential credit issue with the borrower on a participation loan of which we are not the lead bank.  The balance of CFBank's participation was $2.9 million as of June 30, 2023.  The lead bank is currently gathering additional information to determine the impact.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $1.7 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $56.2 million, or 3.5%, when compared to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $132.2 million, or 8.6%, when compared to $1.5 billion at December 31 2022.  The increase when compared to the prior quarter end is primarily due to a $35.2 million increase in certificate of deposit account balances and a $28.6 million increase in money market account balances, partially offset by a $6.5 million decrease in checking account balances and a $1.1 million decrease in savings account balances. 

The increase in deposits when compared to December 31, 2022 is primarily due to a $98.0 million increase in money market account balances and a $56.5 million increase in certificate of deposit account balances, partially offset by a $21.1 million decrease in checking account balances and a $1.2 million decrease in savings account balances.

Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts totaled $217.0 million at June 30, 2023 and decreased $7.1 million from $224.1 million at March 31, 2023 and decreased $46.2 million from $263.2 million at December 31, 2022.  At June 30, 2023, approximately 28.8% of our deposit balances exceeded the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000, as compared to approximately 30.5% at March 31, 2023 and 31.6% at December 31, 2022.

Borrowings

FHLB advances and other debt totaled $110.0 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $27.0 million, or 19.7%, when compared to $137.0 million at March 31, 2023 and an increase of $517,000 when compared to $109.5 million at December 31, 2022.  The decrease when compared to the prior quarter was due to the repayment of an FHLB short-term advance.  The increase when compared to December 31, 2022 was due to a $4.0 million increase on the Company's line of credit with a third party financial institution, partially offset by a $3.5 million decrease in FHLB advances. 

Capital

Stockholders' equity totaled $147.3 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $4.0 million, or 2.8%, from $143.3 million at March 31, 2023.  Stockholders' equity increased $8.1 million, or 5.8%, from $139.2  million at December 31, 2022.  The increase in total stockholders' equity during the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by a $148,000 increase in other comprehensive loss.  The increase in total stockholders' equity during the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily attributed to net income, partially offset by a $364,000 increase in other comprehensive loss.  The other comprehensive loss was the result of the mark-to-market adjustment of our investment portfolio.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP).  Management uses these "non-GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers.  These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.  Non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release include Tangible book value per common share, Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Net Revenue (PPNR), PPNR Return on Average Assets (PPNR ROA) and PPNR Return on Average Equity (PPNR ROE).  A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this earnings release under the heading "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION."

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the Company) is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Four (4) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR in excess 20%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products.  CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

CFBank was recognized in CB Resource Inc.'s Durable Performance Index which highlighted banks who have maintained above average performance based on 11 key performance indicators over the three-year period ended September 30, 2022.  In addition, CFBank ranked #7 on American Banker's listing of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks based on 3-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2022.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other materials we have filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, which are made in good faith by us.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) projections of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per common share, capital structure and other financial items; (2) plans and objectives of the management or Boards of Directors of CF Bankshares Inc. or CFBank; (3) statements regarding future events, actions or economic performance; and (4) statements of assumptions underlying such statements.  Words such as "estimate," "strategy," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "predict," "will," "intend," "plan," "targeted," and the negative of these terms, or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, including, without limitation those risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in "Item 1A.  Risk Factors" of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with SEC for the year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented by the risk factors identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results.  A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement.  We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable.  We caution you, however, that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material.  The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof.  We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except to the extent required by law.

Consolidated Statements of Income














($ in thousands, except share data)














(unaudited)

Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023

2022

%
change

2023

2022

%
change

Total interest income

$

26,225

$

14,705

78 %

$

50,401

27,857

81 %

Total interest expense

14,739

3,160

366 %

26,182

5,538

373 %

      Net interest income

11,486

11,545

-1 %

24,219

22,319

9 %
















Provision for credit losses

12

-

n/m

249

-

n/m

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

11,474

11,545

-1 %

23,970

22,319

7 %
















Noninterest income














   Service charges on deposit accounts

379

289

31 %

683

555

23 %

   Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans

40

121

-67 %

37

678

-95 %

   Net gain on sale of commercial loans

-

143

-100 %

-

143

-100 %

   Swap fee income

142

5

2740 %

172

18

856 %

   Other

417

250

67 %

805

460

75 %

      Noninterest income

978

808

21 %

1,697

1,854

-8 %
















Noninterest expense














   Salaries and employee benefits

3,778

3,578

6 %

7,764

7,199

8 %

   Occupancy and equipment

456

312

46 %

837

631

33 %

   Data processing

487

529

-8 %

1,036

1,049

-1 %

   Franchise and other taxes

328

338

-3 %

627

661

-5 %

   Professional fees

632

645

-2 %

1,238

1,252

-1 %

   Director fees

164

153

7 %

334

294

14 %

   Postage, printing, and supplies

37

38

-3 %

92

81

14 %

   Advertising and marketing

71

134

-47 %

254

179

42 %

   Telephone

72

61

18 %

136

114

19 %

   Loan expenses

187

106

76 %

359

206

74 %

   Depreciation


148

126

17 %

281

241

17 %

   FDIC premiums

519

227

129 %

1,022

378

170 %

   Regulatory assessment

60

65

-8 %

118

131

-10 %

   Other insurance

52

46

13 %

99

90

10 %

   Other

182

114

60 %

667

243

174 %

      Noninterest expense

7,173

6,472

11 %

14,864

12,749

17 %
















Income before income taxes

5,279

5,881

-10 %

10,803

11,424

-5 %

Income tax expense


1,056

1,155

-9 %

2,132

2,180

-2 %

Net Income

$

4,223

$

4,726

-11 %

$

8,671

$

9,244

-6 %
















Share Data














Basic earnings per common share

$

0.66

$

0.74


$

1.35

$

1.44

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.66

$

0.72


$

1.35

$

1.41

















Average common shares outstanding - basic

6,418,305

6,413,884



6,410,624

6,415,871

Average common shares outstanding - diluted 

6,433,623

6,552,763



6,431,508

6,550,620

















n/m - not meaningful














Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition






























($ in thousands)

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

(unaudited)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Assets














Cash and cash equivalents

$

231,600

$

214,248

$

151,787

$

198,066

$

154,850

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

100

100

100

100

100

Securities available for sale

8,966

9,661

10,442

11,436

12,220

Equity Securities

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

Loans held for sale

1,355

591

580

-

-

Loans and leases

1,647,103

1,631,998

1,588,317

1,489,570

1,393,759

  Less allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(15,960)

(15,915)

(16,062)

(15,687)

(15,532)

     Loans and leases, net

1,631,143

1,616,083

1,572,255

1,473,883

1,378,227

FHLB and FRB stock

8,736

9,203

7,942

7,633

7,332

Premises and equipment, net

4,085

4,118

3,778

3,792

6,110

Other assets held for sale

-

1,930

1,930

1,930

-

Operating lease right of use assets

5,313

5,500

1,357

1,499

1,638

Bank owned life insurance

25,946

25,791

25,641

26,189

26,038

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

40,605

38,085

39,362

34,514

27,962

Total assets

$

1,962,849

$

1,930,310

$

1,820,174

$

1,764,042

$

1,619,477
































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Deposits














     Noninterest bearing

$

216,966

$

224,096

$

263,241

$

270,945

$

244,484

     Interest bearing

1,443,117

1,379,745

1,264,681

1,219,038

1,133,005

          Total deposits

1,660,083

1,603,841

1,527,922

1,489,983

1,377,489

FHLB advances and other debt

109,978

136,970

109,461

102,803

75,594

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

2,034

2,132

3,513

2,573

1,879

Operating lease liabilities

5,388

5,572

1,438

1,588

1,736

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

23,084

23,530

23,670

17,311

15,185

Subordinated debentures

14,941

14,932

14,922

14,912

14,903

          Total liabilities

1,815,508

1,786,977

1,680,926

1,629,170

1,486,786
















Stockholders' equity

147,341

143,333

139,248

134,872

132,691

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,962,849

$

1,930,310

$

1,820,174

$

1,764,042

$

1,619,477

Average Balance Sheet and Yield Analysis



















































For Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning assets:

























Securities (1) (2)

$

14,406

$

213

4.94 %

$

15,197

$

215

4.84 %

$

17,744

$

221

4.58 %

Loans and leases and loans held
for sale (3)

1,627,516

23,684

5.82 %

1,587,536

22,338

5.63 %

1,327,636

14,042

4.23 %

Other earning assets

165,843

2,190

5.28 %

125,780

1,502

4.78 %

162,912

364

0.89 %

FHLB and FRB stock

9,133

138

6.04 %

8,064

121

6.00 %

7,329

78

4.26 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,816,898

26,225

5.76 %

1,736,577

24,176

5.56 %

1,515,621

14,705

3.88 %

Noninterest-earning assets

92,456







87,766







81,305





Total assets

$

1,909,354






$

1,824,343






$

1,596,926
































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits

$

1,388,672

13,660

3.93 %

$

1,288,161

10,419

3.24 %

$

1,108,079

2,501

0.90 %

FHLB advances and other
borrowings

125,505

1,079

3.44 %

124,610

1,024

3.29 %

92,612

659

2.85 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,514,177

14,739

3.89 %

1,412,771

11,443

3.24 %

1,200,691

3,160

1.05 %



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities

249,608







269,780







266,812





Total liabilities

1,763,785







1,682,551







1,467,503
































Equity

145,569







141,792







129,423





Total liabilities and equity

$

1,909,354






$

1,824,343






$

1,596,926
































Net interest-earning assets

$

302,721






$

323,806






$

314,930





Net interest income/interest rate
spread


$

11,486

1.87 %



$

12,733

2.32 %



$

11,545

2.83 %

Net interest margin






2.52 %







2.93 %







3.04 %

Average interest-earning assets

























to average interest-bearing
liabilities

119.99 %







122.92 %







126.23 %







(1)

Average balance is computed using the carrying value of securities.  Average yield is computed using the historical amortized cost average balance for available for sale securities.

(2)

Average yields and interest earned are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(3)

Average balance is computed using the recorded investment in loans net of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and includes nonperforming loans and leases.

Consolidated Financial Highlights



















At or for the three months ended

At or for the six months
ended

($ in thousands except per share data)

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

June 30,

(unaudited)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Earnings and Dividends




















Net interest income

$

11,486

$

12,733

$

13,155

$

13,316

$

11,545

$

24,219

$

22,319

Provision for credit losses

$

12

$

237

$

637

$

150

$

-

$

249

$

-

Noninterest income

$

978

$

719

$

651

$

705

$

808

$

1,697

$

1,854

Noninterest expense

$

7,173

$

7,691

$

7,273

$

8,599

$

6,472

$

14,864

$

12,749

Net Income

$

4,223

$

4,448

$

4,671

$

4,249

$

4,726

$

8,671

$

9,244

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.66

$

0.69

$

0.73

$

0.66

$

0.74

$

1.35

$

1.44

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.66

$

0.68

$

0.72

$

0.65

$

0.72

$

1.35

$

1.41

Dividends declared per share

$

0.06

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.04

$

0.11

$

0.08






















Performance Ratios (annualized)






















Return on average assets

0.88 %

0.98 %

1.04 %

1.02 %

1.18 %

0.93 %

1.21 %

Return on average equity

11.60 %

12.55 %

13.55 %

12.62 %

14.61 %

12.07 %

14.47 %

Average yield on interest-earning assets

5.76 %

5.56 %

5.12 %

4.54 %

3.88 %

5.66 %

3.85 %

Average rate paid on interest-bearing
liabilities

3.89 %

3.24 %

2.54 %

1.50 %

1.05 %

3.58 %

0.98 %

Average interest rate spread

1.87 %

2.32 %

2.58 %

3.04 %

2.83 %

2.08 %

2.87 %

Net interest margin, fully taxable
equivalent

2.52 %

2.93 %

3.08 %

3.36 %

3.04 %

2.72 %

3.08 %

Efficiency ratio

57.55 %

57.17 %

52.68 %

61.33 %

52.39 %

57.35 %

52.74 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.50 %

1.69 %

1.62 %

2.07 %

1.62 %

1.59 %

1.67 %






















Capital




















Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (1)

9.82 %

10.02 %

9.89 %

10.00 %

10.09 %

9.82 %

10.09 %

Total risk-based capital ratio (1)

13.24 %

12.93 %

12.74 %

12.78 %

13.33 %

13.24 %

13.33 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1)

12.15 %

11.84 %

11.65 %

11.65 %

12.13 %

12.15 %

12.13 %

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk
weighted assets (1)

12.15 %

11.84 %

11.65 %

11.65 %

12.13 %

12.15 %

12.13 %

Equity to total assets at end of period

7.51 %

7.43 %

7.65 %

7.65 %

8.19 %

7.51 %

8.19 %

Book value per common share

$

22.49

$

21.88

$

21.43

$

20.85

$

20.25

$

22.49

$

20.25

Tangible book value per common share

$

22.49

$

21.88

$

21.43

$

20.85

$

20.25

$

22.49

$

20.25

Period-end market value per common
share

$

15.00

$

19.50

$

21.18

$

20.62

$

21.00

$

15.00

$

21.00

Period-end common shares outstanding

6,550,950

6,549,991

6,496,824

6,467,278

6,552,020

6,550,950

6,552,020

Average basic common shares
outstanding

6,418,305

6,402,856

6,363,552

6,393,531

6,413,884

6,410,624

6,415,871

Average diluted common shares
outstanding

6,433,623

6,542,698

6,491,820

6,547,791

6,552,763

6,431,508

6,550,620






















Asset Quality






















Nonperforming loans

$

799

$

718

$

761

$

1,004

$

921

$

799

$

921

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.05 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

0.07 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.04 %

0.06 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans and
leases to total loans and leases

0.97 %

0.98 %

1.01 %

1.05 %

1.11 %

0.97 %

1.11 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans and
leases to nonperforming loans and leases

1997.50 %

2216.57 %

2110.64 %

1562.45 %

1686.43 %

1997.50 %

1686.43 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(108)

$

5

$

262

$

(5)

$

(12)

$

(103)

$

(24)

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)
to average loans

(0.03 %)

0.00 %

0.07 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(0.01 %)

0.00 %






















Average Balances




















Loans

$

1,642,961

$

1,603,237

$

1,537,941

$

1,439,863

$

1,340,330

$

1,623,207

$

1,297,484

Assets

$

1,909,354

$

1,824,343

$

1,795,395

$

1,662,024

$

1,596,926

$

1,867,082

$

1,526,465

Stockholders' equity

$

145,569

$

141,792

$

137,845

$

134,639

$

129,423

$

143,689

$

127,811

(1)  Regulatory capital ratios of CFBank

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

This press release contains certain non-GAAP disclosures for: (1) Tangible book value per common share (2) PPNR, (3) PPNR return on average assets and (4) PPNR return on average equity.  The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operations performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance.  In particular, the use of PPNR is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts.  Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) book value per common share (2) net earnings (3) return on average assets and (4) return on average equity.

The table below presents the reconciliation of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR"),












PPNR Return on Average Assets and PPNR Return on Average Equity





















Three Months Ended

Six months ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income

$

4,223

$

4,448

$

4,726

$

8,671

$

9,244

Add: Provision for credit losses

12

237

-

249

-

Add: Income tax expense

1,056

1,076

1,155

2,132

2,180

Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue

$

5,291

$

5,761

$

5,881

$

11,052

$

11,424















Average Assets

$

1,909,354

$

1,824,343

$

1,596,926

$

1,867,082

$

1,526,465

Average Stockholders' Equity

$

145,569

$

141,792

$

129,423

$

143,689

$

127,811















Return on average assets (1)

0.88 %

0.98 %

1.18 %

0.93 %

1.21 %

PPNR return on average assets (2)

1.11 %

1.26 %

1.47 %

1.18 %

1.50 %















Return on average equity (3)

11.60 %

12.55 %

14.61 %

12.07 %

14.47 %

PPNR return on average equity (4)

14.54 %

16.25 %

18.18 %

15.38 %

17.88 %















(1) Annualized net income divided by average assets







(2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets







(3) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity







(4) Annualized PPNR divided by average stockholders' equity







SOURCE CF BANKSHARES INC.

