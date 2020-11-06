CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and GCM Grosvenor Announce Receipt of All Approvals Required for Business Combination

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Finance Acquisition Corp. ("CFAC") (NASDAQ: CFFA) and GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset management firm, announced today that they have received all required approvals for their previously announced business combination. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of CFAC and was approved at a special meeting of CFAC shareholders on November 3, 2020. The closing of the transaction is anticipated to occur on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. GCM Grosvenor Inc.'s Class A common stock is expected to be listed on the NASDAQ exchange following the closing of the transaction under the ticker "GCMG."

Upon the completion of the transaction, GCM Grosvenor management will own in excess of 78% of the equity interests of the post-transaction company. The cash held in CFAC's trust account, together with the $195 million in PIPE proceeds and $30 million investment from Cantor Fitzgerald, will be used to pay cash consideration to GCM Grosvenor's current investors, including Hellman and Friedman, pay transaction expenses, reduce GCM Grosvenor's existing indebtedness, and fund GCM Grosvenor's future growth.

Additional information is available at www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholders.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management solutions provider across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of 485 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. is a public investment vehicle formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CFAC is led by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Howard W. Lutnick, who is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cantor Fitzgerald. CFAC's securities are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols CFFA, CFFAW and CFFAU.

Forward-Looking Statements

