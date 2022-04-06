CFA Institute Announces Agenda for Flagship Alpha Summit GLOBAL

Virtual conference for investment and wealth professionals set to welcome more than 3,000 delegates

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, today announced the agenda for its flagship conference, Alpha Summit GLOBAL, set to take place between 17 and 19 May 2022. Registration is now open.

A fully virtual three-day event, Alpha Summit GLOBAL will address the industry's biggest challenges and trends. Calling on investment leaders and practitioners to "think beyond the horizon," Alpha Summit GLOBAL will deliver engagement with renowned industry leaders, investors, academics, entrepreneurs, and best-selling authors through five key themes:

Opportunities and Responsibilities with Sustainable Investing : including ESG Standards and how finance can directly help society through investment. Sessions include:



including ESG Standards and how finance can directly help society through investment. Linda-Eling Lee , Managing Director and Global Head, ESG and Climate Research at MSCI, on the net zero challenge and turning commitments into action.

Managing Director and Global Head, ESG and Climate Research at MSCI, on the net zero challenge and turning commitments into action.

Tyrone Ross , Founder, 401STC, LLC, and a top-10 advisor as recognized by WealthManagement.com, and one of Barron's 10 people to watch in wealth management in 2022, on finding purpose and meaning through finance (and what financial advisors need to know about crypto to serve clients well).

Founder, 401STC, LLC, and a top-10 advisor as recognized by WealthManagement.com, and one of Barron's 10 people to watch in wealth management in 2022, on finding purpose and meaning through finance (and what financial advisors need to know about crypto to serve clients well). Excelling in a Post-Pandemic World: compelling the investment industry to build back better and smarter through beneficial systems and behaviors that can prepare the world for long-run risks. Sessions include:



compelling the investment industry to build back better and smarter through beneficial systems and behaviors that can prepare the world for long-run risks. Jean Hynes , CFA, CEO, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management Company LLP, on the effective strategies and structures for helping asset managers position their investment firms for the future.

CEO, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management Company LLP, on the effective strategies and structures for helping asset managers position their investment firms for the future.

Rebecca Patterson , Chief Investment Strategist, Bridgewater Associates, on thinking through inflection points and how investors should think through market shocks, both in the year ahead and the longer term.

, Chief Investment Strategist, Bridgewater Associates, on thinking through inflection points and how investors should think through market shocks, both in the year ahead and the longer term.

Anne Walsh , CFA, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Fixed Income at Guggenheim Investments, on the post-pandemic investment paradigm.

Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Fixed Income at Guggenheim Investments, on the post-pandemic investment paradigm. Harnessing the Benefits of Innovation and Technology: unlocking disruptive technologies to digitally transform internal processes, analytical skills, and customer experiences. Sessions include:

unlocking disruptive technologies to digitally transform internal processes, analytical skills, and customer experiences. Mo Gawdat , senior entrepreneur, former Chief Business Officer of Google [X], and author of Solve for Happy and Scary Smart , on managing for continued success and prosperity at the interface of ethics and intelligent AI.

senior entrepreneur, former Chief Business Officer of Google [X], and author and , on managing for continued success and prosperity at the interface of ethics and intelligent AI.

Campbell R. Harvey, Professor of Finance at Duke University and Senior Advisor, Research Affiliates LLC and author of DeFi and the Future of Finance , on rethinking the global financial system to expand access, reduce inefficiencies, and unlock economic growth.

Professor of Finance at and Senior Advisor, Research Affiliates LLC and author of , on rethinking the global financial system to expand access, reduce inefficiencies, and unlock economic growth.

John Stein , CFA, Founder, Betterment, and board member, advisor and investor for fast-growing fintech companies, on technologies to transform client relationships and to free up advisors and managers for deeper client interactions.

Founder, Betterment, and board member, advisor and investor for fast-growing fintech companies, on technologies to transform client relationships and to free up advisors and managers for deeper client interactions. The Future of Capital Markets Today: preparing investors to face the macro risks and uncertainties and continual market evolution and applying the skills required to help shape a better future for society through investment. Sessions include:

preparing investors to face the macro risks and uncertainties and continual market evolution and applying the skills required to help shape a better future for society through investment. Simon Johnson , co-Chair of the CFA Institute Systemic Risk Council and Professor of Entrepreneurship at MIT Sloan School of Management and formerly chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, on policy matters, systemic risks, and strengthening the resiliency of capital markets.

, co-Chair of the CFA Institute Systemic Risk Council and Professor of Entrepreneurship at and formerly chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, on policy matters, systemic risks, and strengthening the resiliency of capital markets. Advancements for the Investment Management Professional: elevating and expanding knowledge and skills through organizational systems, technologies, and relationships to optimize the client experience. Sessions include:



elevating and expanding knowledge and skills through organizational systems, technologies, and relationships to optimize the client experience. Angela Duckworth , Founder and CEO of Character Lab and author of New York Times best seller Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, on how investment professionals can cultivate the gritty habits and skills to succeed at any stage of life.

Founder and CEO of Character Lab and author of best seller on how investment professionals can cultivate the gritty habits and skills to succeed at any stage of life.

Ingrid Tierens, CFA, Managing Director, Head of Data Strategy in Global Investment Research, Goldman Sachs, on how AI and Big Data are changing the investment process.

Barbara Pettit, CFA, Managing Director, Professional Learning at CFA Institute, comments:

"Investment professionals are seeking high-quality continuous learning to ensure they remain ready to lead and support clients through the many acute and significant challenges facing investors. Our Alpha Summit will connect industry leaders, investors, analysts, advisors, and wealth managers with the content they need. I encourage all investment professionals to mark their calendars and register for this once-a-year global event."

Alpha Summit GLOBAL is sponsored by PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial Inc.

To register to attend Alpha Summit GLOBAL, or to view the full agenda, please visit here.

#AlphaSummit

For more information, contact [email protected]

The Alpha Summit Series

Alpha Summit is a three-part global and regional conference series for investment professionals hosted by CFA Institute. Alpha Summit GLOBAL is the third in the series, with delegate access available through Basic (free to register) and Premium package options. Early registration pricing is available for delegates enrolling before 19 April 2022. Delegates are eligible to earn up to 12 Professional Learning (PL) credits, including 2.25 Standards, Ethics, and Regulation credits. PL Credits for CFA Institute members and CFA charterholders registering through their online CFA Institute login will be automatically applied. APAC and EMEA Alpha Summit content, recorded in February 2022, is available on-demand here.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 180,000 CFA® charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

SOURCE CFA Institute