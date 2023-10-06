CFA International Cat Show and Expo Returns to Cleveland, Igniting Fun Feline Frenzy After a Four-Year Hiatus Due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the CFA International Cat Show and Expo to Cleveland after a four-year hiatus. This exciting event will take place on October 14-15, 2023, at the renowned I-X Center, where nearly 1,000 fancy, athletic, adoptable, and famous cats will once again come together with over 10,000 cat lovers to celebrate.

The CFA International Cat Show and Expo promises to be a feast for the senses featuring fancy feline competitions, costume and cosplay contests, captivating hands-on experiences, education, and over 100 vendor booths packed with the most adorable, unique, and irresistible cat-themed merchandise. Catit is sponsoring a clowder of contests including "Cat-oake" where participants will meow along to their favorite tunes, a "Whisker Walkoff" cosplay contest where kids and adults will channel their inner feline and strut their stuff on the catwalk and a cat costume contest.

This year, CFA is adding a dash of celebrity sparkle with some of the biggest names in the feline world. Attendees will be able to rub shoulders (or should we say, paws?) with Nathan the Cat Lady, Sterling "TrapKing" Davis, Trish Seifried of CatBoss.tv, Sunglass Cat, and more. "Catification" co-author and cat-style expert, Kate Benjamin, has teamed up with Catastrophic Creations, the experts in wall-mounted cat furniture, to bring visitors a one-of-a-kind immersive cat experience. Curious cat lovers can get up close and purr-sonal with adoptable rescued cats, therapy cats, and hairless cats in a cat playground of elevated cat bridges, shelves, and scratching posts.

This year's competition isn't just for the furry felines. It's also for the cool cat lovers who want to showcase their feline knowledge and cat-obsessions on the Cat's Meow Mainstage. Inspired by the beloved movie "Cat Daddies" and helmed by director Mye Hoang and star Nathan the Cat Lady, an audience will decide who should be crowned as the most devoted "cat daddy" during the "Cat Daddy Crown Conquest." Additionally, Catit is sponsoring a clowder of contests including "Cat-oake" where participants will meow along to their favorite tunes and a "Whisker Walkoff" cosplay contest where kids and adults will channel their inner feline and strut their stuff on the catwalk.

Although CFA's International Show has historically moved to different major cities each year in the past, Cleveland, a city known for its warm hospitality and vibrant community, played host to the CFA International Cat Show in both 2018 and 2019. The overwhelming support and enthusiasm from the city, its businesses, and residents left an indelible mark on the association that has been producing world-wide cat shows for over 100 years. "The energy and love for cats that radiated from this remarkable city was truly unmatched and has proven to be a perfect host for our 2023 cat show and expo," says Rich Mastin, CFA's President. "As CFA's central office is in Alliance, Ohio, Cleveland holds a special place in our hearts. It's not just a city; it's a home away from home. It is the perfect destination for our flagship event."

A big thanks to the event sponsors who are helping make this 120,000 sq foot event possible. Catit, Felix Pet Insurance, Kitty Poo Club, Neogen Catscan, Tiki Cat, and PetKit, are the event's top supporters. Because of their support, CFA is able to keep admission prices at a low rate to accommodate everyone. Tickets at the door are only $14-$16 and kids 4 and under are free. Because long lines are expected, tickets can be purchased ahead of time, online at www.cfacatexpo.com.

