CFA Society Miami, CAIA and Miami Finance Forum to Host Largest Alternatives Conference in the Southeast

The industry's leading investors from across the alternative investment spectrum will meet on November 6th for a full day of engaging discussion, education, and commentary at the ALTSMIA Annual Investor Forum. Investor hotspot, Miami will be the host location for institutional investors, family offices, asset managers and investment consultants.

ALTSMIA is developed and led by the CFA Society Miami, CAIA and the Miami Finance Forum. With their guidance and oversight, this one-day event provides participants with an educationally-focused agenda and features leading practitioners from the fields of private equity, venture capital, real estate, hedge funds, cryptocurrency, private credit and other sub-asset classes of the alternative investment sector.

Confirmed speakers include:

John Calamos Sr , Founder , Chairman, Global Chief Investment Officer, Calamos Investments

, Chairman, Global Chief Investment Officer, Marc Bell , Chairman and Co-Founder, Terran Orbital

, Chairman and Co-Founder, Ray Nolte , Chief Investment Officer, Skybridge

, Chief Investment Officer, Garth Friesen , Chief Executive Officer, Ill Capital Management

, Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Krasnoff , Chief Executive Officer, Rialto Capital

, Chief Executive Officer, William (Bill) J. Kelly , Chief Executive Officer, CAIA Association

, Chief Executive Officer, Karim Aryeh , Chief Investment Officer, Lloyd Crescendo Advisors & President, CAIA Miami

, Chief Investment Officer, & President, Etain Connor , Executive Director, Miami Finance Forum

, Executive Director, Michael Falk , Chairman, Managing Partner, Comvest Partners

, Chairman, Managing Partner, Kelly Williams , Senior Advisor, GCM Grosvenor

, Senior Advisor, Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean , Director, Global Public Affairs, Airbnb , Special Assistant to President Obama a (2009-2011)

, Director, Global Public Affairs, , Special Assistant to President Obama a (2009-2011) Maria Elena "Mel" Lagomasino , Chief Executive Officer, WE Family Offices

, Chief Executive Officer, Pamela Liebman , Chief Executive Officer, Corcoran Group

, Chief Executive Officer, Bill Collatos , Founder, Spectrum Equity

