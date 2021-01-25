CFB Building Super Facility And Expanding Workforce In 2021

"It's brought a greater scrutiny to the standards of cleanroom production and products," said Aung Zeya, CFB Director of Business Development and General Manager. "We're working in a new normal with significantly expedited timelines, but quality cannot be sacrificed. That's why we do everything here in the U.S. where we can control and audit the entire process."

From sourcing raw materials to customizing formulas, building their own machines, running their own tooling shops, hiring top engineers and printing onsite, "Everything from the hands that make our packaging to recycling our industrial scrap, we own the entire supply chain," Zeya said. "That's how we stamp our name on the quality guarantee."

New Super Facility, Job Creation and Sustainable Initiatives

Despite COVID-19, CFB sales and workforce doubled in 2020.

"In a time when other businesses are languishing, we're persevering," Zeya said. "That's because we're focused on mentoring and developing talent, and we have a leading company and product. Our customers trust that, and our employees take pride in that."

The company is hiring on a weekly basis, from entry- to professional-level positions, pumping opportunities into the local and regional job markets — a trend that will continue throughout 2021, said CFB CEO Jim Fruth.

CFB job creation is coupled with facilities expansion to meet the growing demand for medical and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as serving the electronics, aerospace, semi-conductor, luxury goods and food industries. The company is expanding into one of the country's largest cleanroom facilities at 28,000 square feet. "Our new facility will give us the footprint to grow, not only into new markets but also new machinery and human resource," Fruth said.

Currently under construction, the Orange County campus is scheduled to open in Spring 2021, offering the most cutting-edge plastics engineering and manufacturing machinery and sustainable collaboration space.

Innovation and learning lab: Fruth serves on the Cal Poly College of Engineering Dean's Leadership Board to mentor young engineers. Over the past eight years he has tutored or hired more than 25 students and recent graduates. The new facility will operate like an innovation learning lab where the engineering, quality control and manufacturing departments will be staffed with top talent driving new plastics solutions in lean manufacturing and quality control.

Renewable energy: With 440 solar panels, the new facility will be one of Orange County's largest solar deployment generating one-third of the cleanroom facility's energy.

"This system will produce more than 160,000 watts of clean energy, alleviating upwards of 45% of our energy bill," said CFB CFO Brian Kunisch. "This enables CFB to continue offering cleanroom products at a cost-competitive alternate to both U.S. and foreign products in the medical, aerospace and electronics markets."

Cleanrooms of the future will empower CFB to carry its longstanding vision of custom solutions, top-quality products and innovative engineering expertise from 2021 to 2041, Fruth said. "We're going to be at the cutting edge of machinery and processes, breathing new innovation into a New Year and a new normal."

About CFB

CFB cleanrooms are controlled environments custom built to manufacture packaging for medical, pharmaceutical, electronic, aerospace and military devices. They reduce contamination and mitigate pollutants such as airborne microbes, aerosol particulates, chemical vapors and dust while controlling other parameters such as temperature, humidity and pressure. Cleanroom filtration systems are parallel to operating rooms and scientific research facilities, and all CFB cleanroom processes and products meet ISO standards. Custom manufactured Cleanroom Film & Bags is also the exclusive manufacturer of Cleantuff® and ULO® (Ultra Low Outgassing) Poly packaging films. Learn more: www.cleanroomfilm.com

