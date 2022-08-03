CFD Centre Launches New, Improved Trading Website & Infrastructure

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's market conditions, speed and precision are the name of the game. The enhanced volatility, which spurs as a result of geopolitical events and a general feeling of uncertainty in the market, opens up plenty of opportunities to traders, but also requires them to be decisive and sharp. For that reason, veteran trading brand CFD Centre has decided to upgrade the infrastructure it offers its traders, and has recently announced a completion of this process.

"We at CFD Centre have been around since 2012, and that is long enough to 'feel the pulse' and to understand how to provide our partner traders with the most optimal conditions," stated Oliver Corey, spokesperson for CFD Centre. "We recognized the need to change and upgrade way before the rest of the industry, and as a result, we are able to provide the most optimal conditions for our valued customers."

Initiate, don't react

As a reputed online broker, CFD Centre has been in the forefront of the industry for the past few years. With this upgrade, the broker promises faster mechanisms, which means improved order execution speed. However, that's not all. The brand has also perfected its interface in a manner which makes it even more mobile and tablet friendly than before. This means that customers working with CFD Centre can now trade on the go with peace of mind, more than before.

"Our clients choose to trade with us, and they have plenty of other brands to choose from," added Corey, "because they know that regardless of the circumstances, we are at their backs when they approach the markets. That has been our pledge from day one, and we see no reason to act otherwise."

About CFD Centre

With over a decade of experience in online brokerage and CFD trading, CFD Centre is now the preferred choice of many traders around the globe. This is mainly thanks to the unique features they provide traders, such as a proprietary WebTrader, enhanced charting, dedicated customer support, and more. All traders receive the same benefits, regardless of their account size, because CFD Centre believes in equal opportunities. The brand also facilitates deposits and withdrawals in several popular methods, such as credit/debit cards, wire transfers, and Bitcoin. More information regarding the brand and its benefits can currently be found on its website.

