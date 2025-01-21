CFD Companies Focuses on Building Community with Financial Professionals

KOKOMO, Ind., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CFD Companies, home to a fully independent Broker/Dealer and RIA, announced key community building initiatives for 2025. Though the firm has experienced significant growth, it remains committed to fostering a family-like community that is the foundation for delivering exceptional service. Key initiatives recently announced were:

Building on the success of the inaugural trip in 2024, CFD will host 16 high-achieving financial professionals under the age of 45 on an exclusive trip designed to foster professional growth and camaraderie. Kingdom Advisors Conference Support: CFD will continue to support the Kingdom Advisors Conference by hosting a dinner exclusively for CFD advisors and a lunch open to all attendees (space limited).

In recent years, the number of Broker/Dealer & RIA hybrid firms has drastically reduced, often leading to thousands of financial professionals affiliated under one umbrella. While this potentially indicates that financial professionals no longer seek the highly personalized service that comes from a tight-knit community, CFD Companies believes otherwise.

"We often hear from financial advisers who are looking to make a change in firm affiliation because they desire a personal relationship with their home office," says Brent Owens, President of CFD Companies. "There are some instances where home office to adviser communication has been reduced to an electronic ticket queue. We strive to embrace and adopt the latest in technological advancements, but not to replace the relationships we have built with our adviser-partners. We believe that the service we provide our financial advisers must, at a minimum, match the level of service they provide to their clients. As such, we will always seek opportunities to build the type of relationships with our adviser-partners that empower exceptional service from us to them and down the line."

CFD Companies states this event list is not comprehensive. Other opportunities are being evaluated, and they are planning to host two separate in-person conferences this year at their home office. Independent financial professionals who would like more information about CFD Companies, or to inquire about the current availability of adviser partnerships, are encouraged to check the joincfd.com website.

About CFD Companies

CFD Companies is home to a fully independent Broker/Dealer and RIA that believe individuals are best served by a financial professional who possesses the freedom to implement personalized planning and investment strategies. The CFD Companies operate on the premise that an adviser's Broker/Dealer and RIA should act as a partner and resource network, empowering adviser-client relationships through trust, innovative support and a shared commitment to mutual growth.

While others operate in cliché, CFD operates in commitment. To learn more about that commitment and the future of your business in partnership with CFD, visit www.joincfd.com.

