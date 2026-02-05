CFE ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS, ACCEPTANCE OF NOTES AND EARLY SETTLEMENT DATE FOR ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comisión Federal de Electricidad ("CFE" or the "Company"), a state-owned public company (empresa pública del Estado) of the Federal Government of the United Mexican States ("Mexico"), announced today the early tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash its notes of the series set forth in the table below (the "Offer," and all such notes, collectively, the "Notes" and each a "series" of Notes). In addition, the Company has announced that it has increased the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Notes to be purchased in the Offer (the "Maximum Consideration") to US$510,746,000 from the previously announced Maximum Consideration of US$500,000,000.

The Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated January 22, 2026 (as amended by this press release, the "Offer to Purchase"). Except as described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged. Capitalized terms used in this press release, but not defined herein, have the meanings assigned thereto in the Offer to Purchase.

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Offer, including the principal amount of Notes tendered on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on February 4, 2026 (the "Early Tender Date"):

Title of Security

CUSIPs

ISINs

Principal Amount

Outstanding

Acceptance

Priority

Level

Principal Amount

Tendered on or prior to the

Early Tender Date 4.688% Sustainable

Notes due 2029

(the "2029 Notes")



200447 AL4;

P30179 BQ0



US200447AL44;

USP30179BQ04

US$1,250,000,000

1

US$595,369,000 6.125% Notes due 2045

(the "2045 Notes")

200447 AE0;

P30179 AR9

US200447AE01;

USP30179AR95

US$602,337,000

2

US$223,975,000 6.264% Sustainable

Notes due 2052

(the "2052 Notes")



200447 AM2;

P30179 BR8



US200447AM27;

USP30179BR86



US$473,000,000

3

US$98,314,000

Because the acceptance for purchase of all Notes validly tendered in the Offer would cause CFE to pay an Aggregate Purchase Price for all Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date that would exceed the Maximum Consideration, CFE has accepted for purchase only US$510,746,000 principal amount of the tendered 2029 Notes and none of the tendered 2045 Notes and 2052 Notes. CFE has accepted tenders of 2029 Notes tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Date on a pro rata basis according to the proration procedures described in the Offer to Purchase using a proration factor of 82.6034%. The early settlement date on which CFE will make payment for Notes accepted in the Offer is expected to be February 9, 2026 (the "Early Settlement Date").

Holders of Notes who tender after the Early Tender Date will not have any of their Notes accepted for purchase since the Company has already accepted Notes in the amount of the Maximum Consideration. Any tendered Notes that are not accepted for purchase will be returned without expense to the holder's account. Holders of 2029 Notes that validly tendered 2029 Notes on or prior to the Early Tender Date and whose 2029 Notes have been accepted for purchase are entitled to receive the total consideration per each US$1,000 principal amount of 2029 Notes accepted for purchase set forth in the Offer to Purchase, which includes an early tender premium as set forth therein, and to receive accrued and unpaid interest on their accepted 2029 Notes from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date.

Promptly after 10:00 a.m. (New York City time) today, February 5, 2026, CFE expects to issue a press release announcing (i) the Offer Yield (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), and (ii) the Early Tender Consideration, in each case for the 2045 Notes and the 2052 Notes.

Withdrawal rights for the Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on February 4, 2026. The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. (New York City Time) on February 20, 2026, unless extended by CFE in its sole discretion.

All conditions described in the Offer to Purchase that were to be satisfied or waived on or prior to the Early Tender Date have been satisfied.

