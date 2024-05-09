CFG Bank Launches Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Money Market Account, Commits to Match Up to $500,000 for Key Bridge Recovery and Resilience Efforts

Account Holders Will Donate Portion of Interest to Fund, Initiative Aims to Raise More Than $1 Million

BALTIMORE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFG Bank (CFG), the largest bank headquartered in Baltimore, which provides flexible financing and online banking solutions to the national healthcare and multifamily markets and the Mid-Atlantic region, today announced the launch of its Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Money Market Account.

Through this first-of-its-kind account, commercial and retail customers will have the opportunity to donate 0.05% of their accrued interest through the end of the year to the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund, with CFG matching up to $500,000. Retail customers can open an account online or at a local branch; commercial customers can email the CFG team or open at a local branch.

Baltimore Community Foundation established the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund to provide a secure way for Baltimoreans and those who care for them to contribute to the recovery and resilience of Baltimore as a result of the March 26 Key Bridge tragedy. This fund supports regional efforts to heal, respond and memorialize in coordination with adjacent efforts with strategic partners.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch this first-of-its-kind product to provide a unique opportunity for Marylanders and beyond to grow their money with our high yield interest rates while contributing to the immediate and ongoing needs of those affected by the Key Bridge tragedy," said CFG CEO Jack Dwyer. "The Key Bridge has always been a symbol of connection and resilience, qualities that also define our city and its people. This new product is a creative way for businesses and individuals to come together to help Baltimoreans impacted by the tragedy."

Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Money Market Account holders will donate a portion of their interest monthly. CFG will match total account donations — up to $500,000 — and contribute monthly to Baltimore Community Foundation's Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund. The Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Money Market Account will be active through December 31, 2024.

CFG previously made a corporate donation of $50,000 to the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund.

Learn more about the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Money Market Account and apply online, here: https://www.cfg.bank/maryland-tough-baltimore-strong-money-market-account/. Learn more about the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund, here: https://bcf.org/maryland-tough-baltimore-strong-key-bridge-fund/.

About CFG Bank

CFG Bank, headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, provides flexible financing and online banking solutions to the national healthcare and multifamily markets and the Mid-Atlantic region. CFG Bank is the 6th largest bank in the Baltimore area based on deposits and the largest that is based in Baltimore. CFG Bank has grown from $1 billion in assets at the end of 2019 to over $5 billion in assets at the end of 2023 and is among the five largest and most experienced healthcare bridge-to-HUD lenders in the country, serving its clients and helping them grow for over 30 years. CFG Bank transforms the banking experience by delivering big bank capabilities and expertise, coupled with relationship-driven boutique bank service. CFG Bank has branches in Lutherville and Baltimore City, and a cashless branch in Annapolis. For more information, visit www.CFG.bank , and follow CFG Bank on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and X . Member FDIC.

Media Contact:

Carson Denbow

Warschawski

(570) 490-0135

[email protected]



SOURCE CFG Bank