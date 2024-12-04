CFGI Appoints Justin Femmer as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Strategic Growth, Market Expansion, and Service Innovation

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFGI, the leading global independent accounting and business advisory firm, a portfolio company of Carlyle and CVC, proudly announces the appointment of Justin Femmer as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A former partner at PwC, Justin brings 18 years of experience in launching and scaling service offerings across domains, including most recently co-leading PwC's AI commercial strategy.

Justin Femmer

Justin has been instrumental in executing go-to-market strategies in markets across the US and internationally and has worked with many leading companies across industries to drive their operational transformations for growth and innovation. His expertise and collaborative approach make him uniquely positioned to build upon CFGI's momentum in tech as well as its many other global service offerings.

CFGI co-CEOs Shane Caiazzo and Nick Nardone issued the following statement: "We are thrilled to welcome Justin to the CFGI team. His proven leadership and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue expanding our services and growing across our existing and new markets. Justin's leadership across diverse domains and his focus on innovation align with our mission to comprehensively serve all the needs of the office of the CFO in a rapidly evolving environment."

As CRO, Justin will lead CFGI's growth initiatives, expand partnerships and alliances, bring a tech and AI focus to operations, and implement forward-thinking strategies to meet its clients' dynamic business challenges. His appointment underscores CFGI's commitment to leading through innovation and delivering high-value services to companies across industries at all stages of their lifecycle and scale.

"I'm honored to join CFGI at such a dynamic time for our clients and the industry," said Justin. "With its world-class acumen serving the CFO suite, adaptable service models, and unmatched private equity backing, CFGI is positioned to thrive and lead the industry into the future. I couldn't be more impressed with the capabilities and team here, and I can't wait to get to work with them and our clients."

About CFGI: CFGI offers tailored solutions to help clients navigate complex challenges and achieve success. With a team of dedicated professionals and strategic partnerships, CFGI delivers expertise across accounting, technology, finance transformation, and business growth, empowering organizations to reach their goals.

SOURCE CFGI