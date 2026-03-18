CFGI Appoints Radhika Ray as Chief Operating Officer

McKinsey Partner and PE Operating Executive joins to strengthen CFGI's global operations

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFGI, the leading global independent accounting and business advisory firm and a portfolio company of Carlyle and CVC, today announced that Radhika Ray has joined as Chief Operating Officer. With a team of over 1,200 professionals across 30+ offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, CFGI is the world's leading independent accounting and business advisory firm. CFGI partners with management teams and private equity sponsors on their most important regulatory, transaction, and business improvement priorities.

CFGI COO, Radhika Ray

Radhika joins CFGI from McKinsey & Company, where she was a Partner in the Transformation practice, working alongside senior leadership teams across financial services, technology, and consumer sectors to drive large-scale performance transformation. Prior to McKinsey, she served as a Private Equity Operating Executive at Cerberus Capital Management, where she held senior operational leadership roles across the firm's portfolio companies.

CFGI co-CEOs Shane Caiazzo and Nick Nardone issued the following statement: "CFGI has built its reputation by developing the best team in the industry and doing exceptional work for the CFOs we serve. As we scale that ambition globally, the discipline behind how we operate becomes as important as the quality of the work itself. Radhika has delivered strong results and accelerated growth and performance across some of the most demanding environments in business, while keeping a clear focus on people, innovation, and simplification. As CFGI deepens its relationships with private equity sponsors and the companies they back, the operational foundation we are building with Radhika is central to that growth. We are delighted to welcome her to the CFGI leadership team."

As COO, Radhika will ensure CFGI's operations scale with the same discipline and quality that defines its client work. She will oversee the firm's global operations, leveraging AI and technology to sharpen how the firm works and elevate what clients experience. Her focus will be on attracting and developing the best talent in the industry, expanding market presence, and strengthening what has made CFGI the partner of choice for CFOs worldwide.

"CFGI has built something rare in this industry: genuine credibility with companies and investors we serve, a team that delivers at the highest level, and a platform with real runway to grow," said Ray. "I am excited to work with the leadership team to take CFGI into its next chapter and shape an organization where exceptional people want to build their careers."

About CFGI:

CFGI, a Carlyle and CVC Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leading global independent accounting and business advisory firm to the CFO. With a team of over 1,200 professionals serving thousands of clients across 30+ offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, CFGI partners with management teams, finance leaders, and private equity sponsors on their most critical regulatory, transaction, and business improvement priorities.

SOURCE CFGI