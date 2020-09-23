CFGI Partners With FAS to Expand Accounting Advisory Services in Europe

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CFGI, a global leader in accounting advisory services, announced that it is expanding its footprint through a partnership with FAS, an independent consulting and solution provider with offices throughout Europe.

The partnership allows CFGI to leverage extensive resources for international projects. CFGI clients with global operations will benefit from the support of European accounting professionals with local expertise.

Shane Caiazzo, CFGI Co-CEO and Co-Founder, said,

"CFGI serves 1000s of clients with a global footprint, and we're constantly looking for ways to enhance our value proposition. Through our partnership with FAS, we will better serve our international clients, providing access to this local and impressive group of professionals throughout Europe."

Ingo Weber, FAS CEO and Founder, said,

"We are very pleased to have found in CFGI a congenial partner for our clients in the U.S. As a result, we can now provide even better local support for our clients in the United States in transactions or international roll-out projects."

As accounting regulations change and evolve with greater frequency, local resources will be vital to maintain compliance. By partnering with FAS, CFGI can offer greater consistency of service to clients with operations across the U.S. and Europe.

About CFGI

CFGI, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, is a highly specialized financial consulting firm that supports the office of the CFO with all of its accounting, finance, risk management and digital transformation needs. As an extension of your corporate finance team, CFGI can serve in a variety of capacities – from technical accounting or finance transformation advisor to IPO and M&A support to Controller or CFO.

About FAS

FAS AG, a member of WTS Group, is an independent, innovative solution provider for goal-based consulting, active operational support, efficient outsourcing of companies' finance functions, and valuations and transaction processes.

