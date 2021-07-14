CFI Adds New Markets & Now Enables Trading On Over 7000 Products Across 18 Global Markets

DUBAI, UAE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial Group, an award-winning and globally regulated trading provider enabling next-generation access to the global financial markets, expands its offering to more than 7000 trading products and adds new markets to the list it already covers.

The additional products include new Stocks and ETFs and with the new markets, CFI will now be covering products from the US, UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Furthermore, all new and previously offered CFDs on Stocks and ETFs are available for trading with zero commissions.

Earlier this year, CFI launched fractional shares and was awarded "Trading Platform of the Year" and "Best User Experience for Trading" by the prestigious Entrepreneur Magazine Middle East.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury commented: "Reaching 7,000 products is a milestone and a testament to our team's tireless conquest of achieving our vision of being the brand for all things investing and trading. Expanding the range and number of products and markets we offer means our clients have access to an ever-increasing stream of opportunities. Today, CFI is among the few companies around the world offering such a wide range of products and markets and we will continue to deliver new initiatives and improvements that will aim, as our slogan says, to Empower Investors by providing the most complete, innovative, and competitive services possible. The drive is on to continue improving our entire suite of products and services and we are on track to reach even more during 2021".

"CFI is at the forefront of breaking new grounds. Access to new markets and more opportunities are one of the many advantages that we aim to deliver to our clients. We aim to continue this product expansion while always finding new ways to Empower our clients even more in the future", says Samer Raad, Global Head of Dealing at CFI.

CFI enables access to thousands of Stocks, Currencies, Commodities, Indices, and ETFs across international markets from a single interface, a powerful trading infrastructure boosted by zero commissions, ultra-competitive spreads with some products now reaching zero, and a model geared at providing low latency and fast execution, especially during fast markets. In addition, CFI provides a dedicated account manager, daily market reports, and free webinars for all experience levels.

The company serves clients across more than 100 countries and through several regulated entities around the world under the CFI Financial Group.

About CFI Financial Group

The CFI Financial Group is an award-winning global financial markets provider with over 23 years of experience, and regulated entities in London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, and Port Louis. The group is focused on providing an unrivaled and superior trading experience to private and institutional investors with multi-asset access, personalized and dedicated support, powerful analytics and daily market analysis, and highly advanced trading infrastructure with an expansive suite of trading platforms. For more information, please visit www.cfifinancial.com.

