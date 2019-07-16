CFI Group Is Now FedRAMP Authorized

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Group, a global leader in citizen, employee, and customer satisfaction programs, announced today that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization. CFI Group's FedRAMP Authorization provides departments and agencies assurance that their data will be protected using secure best practices and requirements delineated by the FedRAMP program.

FedRAMP provides a detailed and consistent set of processes for handling security assessment, authorization, and ongoing monitoring for cloud products and services. To achieve FedRAMP Authorization, CFI Group utilized a Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) to conduct a rigorous assessment of systems and processes to verify their security.

"Now, more than ever, it is imperative that agencies partner with FedRAMP Authorized providers for their programs," said CFI Group CEO Sheri Petras. "The importance of working with partners who demonstrate secure handling of sensitive customer and employee data cannot be overstated. CFI Group has always maintained strict security protocols for our client data. Becoming a FedRAMP Authorized provider now allows us to demonstrate this dedication to data security in a more tangible way. Our FedRAMP Authorization offers our clients assurance that their data is protected, and confidence that their programs will be in full compliance with FedRAMP requirements."

CFI Group has an exclusive license from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) to employ the technology to individual companies. The ACSI technology is the only one of its kind thoroughly vetted by scientific literature, where it has been shown that customer satisfaction, as measured by ACSI technology, is predictive of revenue, profit, stock price, and earnings. The credibility of the system is corroborated by its use in over 5,000 academic articles.

To learn more about what CFI Group's licensed ACSI technology combined with FedRAMP Authorization means for your organization visit https://www.cfigroup.com.

About CFI Group (http://www.cfigroup.com)

Since 1988, CFI Group has delivered customer experience measurement and business insights from its Ann Arbor, Michigan headquarters and a network of global offices. As founding partner of the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), CFI Group is the only company within the United States licensed to apply customized ACSI methodology in the federal government. Using patented technology and top research experts, CFI Group helps agencies improve the citizen experience with the federal government.

Media Contact:

David Baker

218178@email4pr.com

734.355.8232

SOURCE CFI Group

Related Links

http://www.cfigroup.com

