CFI Realizes Immediate and Ongoing Safety Improvement After Installing SmartDrive Video-Based Safety Program

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, announced today that CFI, a North American full-truckload carrier and operating company of TFI International Inc., has reported significant improvements in safety outcomes, including multiple driver exonerations and a reduction in DOT accident frequency, after 18 months with the SmartDrive program.

"CFI is committed to our core value of safety," commented Jeff Yarnall, director of safety at CFI. "Our fleet is always looking for opportunities to do better and that's when we turned to video. It was the next step in the evolution of our safety program. After evaluating five companies, we found SmartDrive offered the best product for our specific needs at CFI."

Initially, CFI planned to test the SmartDrive program in 500 vehicles. After discovering video-based safety's positive impact on culture and the bottom line, the CFI leadership team rolled the program out to the entire fleet of 2,000 vehicles.

"We were looking for a program that was going to help us coach to safe driving techniques by providing actionable information that could be leveraged at any level within our organization," said Yarnall. "SmartDrive helped us to quickly identify the leading indicators that lead to unsafe behavior, and this allows us to intervene and reduce collisions. We had acceptance across the fleet when we began the program and, since complete installation, some of our original challenges have turned into success stories."

During a 12-month period, CFI reported a 73% improvement in its SmartDrive Safety Score, an objective measurement of specific driving habits including speeding, seat belt usage, distracted driving and other habits that increase the likelihood of collisions. Since adopting the SmartDrive program, the fleet has reported a decrease in its preventable DOT accident frequency, a reduction in the total number of accidents, and a drop in the cost per accident.

"By adopting a video-based safety program and effectively introducing the technology to fleet managers and drivers, CFI immediately saw results in terms of collisions and risky behavior," said Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. "We are excited to see that, like many other fleets that have implemented the program, CFI has continued to experience improvement in individual driver performance through effective driver coaching and video recordings."

About CFI

CFI, a wholly owned operating company of TFI International Inc., is a multifaceted leading transportation provider. Established in 1951, the truckload segment delivers time-definite 53-foot dry-van truckload transportation services. Operations in Mexico add an owned LTL network to the portfolio. CFI offers global logistics solutions to support all modes of transportation including ground transport, air freight, warehousing and intermodal with North American cross-border expertise and bilingual support. TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for six consecutive years, has recorded over 15 billion miles and compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 300 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit www.smartdrive.net.

Contact or Follow SmartDrive on:

Email – [email protected]

Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/smartdrivesystemsinc

Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/smartdriveinc

YouTube – http://www.youtube.com/smartdrivesystemsinc

LinkedIn – http://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdrive-systems

SOURCE SmartDrive Systems

Related Links

https://www.smartdrive.net/

