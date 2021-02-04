CFI Surpasses 5,000 Products and Adds New Markets

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial Group continues to leverage growth across all of their operations and maintain a steady stream of continuous improvements that are passed on to traders and investors.

Today, the global trading provider announces the availability of more than 5,000 products for trading with the addition of new markets, namely Hong Kong, The Netherlands and Spain. CFI has also introduced the Chinese Yuan as well as new crosses for Singapore Dollar, Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona.

This remains part of the company's vision of being the brand for all things investing and trading while promising more additions in 2021.

CFI offers thousands of CFDs on equities, currencies, commodities, indices and ETFs from a single interface, a powerful trading infrastructure boosted by zero commissions, ultra-competitive spreads and a model geared at providing low latency and fast execution, especially during fast markets.

Furthermore, CFI announced earlier in January 2021, the reduction of spreads up to 31% across various instruments with some products now reaching zero.

CFI were awarded several prizes latest being "Best Online Financial Trading Services, Middle East" for 2020.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury commented: "Expanding the range and number of products we offer means our clients have access to an ever increasing stream of opportunities. Today, CFI are among the few companies around the world offering such a wide range of products and we will continue to deliver new initiatives and improvements that will aim, as our slogan says, to Empower Investors by giving the most complete, innovative and competitive services possible."

"The drive is on to continue improving our entire suite of products and services. At the beginning of this year, we announced savings for clients by up to 31% and now, the addition of new products expands the horizons investors can benefit from," says Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, Group Chief Operating Officer. "This is another one in a series of improvements we aim to make in 2021."

In addition to thousands of trading products, the company continuously serves thousands of clients through several regulated entities around the world under the CFI Financial Group.

About CFI Financial Group

The CFI Financial Group is an award winning global financial markets provider with over 22 years of experience, and regulated entities in London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai and Port Louis. The group is focused on providing an unrivaled and superior trading experience to private and institutional investors with multi-asset access, personalized and dedicated support, powerful analytics and daily market analysis and highly advanced trading infrastructure with an expansive suite of trading platforms. For more information, please visit www.cfifinancial.com.

