CFM and Corelation Elevate Member Experiences with the Launch of Remote Transaction Assist, Kicking Off at Camino Federal Credit Union

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CFM, the largest core integration company for financial institutions, announces the official release of Remote Transaction Assist (RTA) for the Corelation KeyStone client base. Adding to the growing suite of CFM solutions for KeyStone, RTA allows all branch employees to securely process any transaction from anywhere in the branch.

This added flexibility gives staff the freedom to serve members without being directly tied to a cash drawer or cash automation machine, making it an essential element for open branch designs and Universal Associates. Operating costs are also reduced by allowing more employees to share machines, decreasing the number of recyclers and dispensers needed to operate a branch.

Recognized as a Best New Fintech Product of the Year, thousands of RTA licenses are deployed in branches across the U.S., and now Camino FCU, a $138MM Southern California credit union, is the first Corelation client to enhance their CFM product suite with RTA. "I love the simplicity of RTA; now I don't have to sign onto a teller station or disrupt a teller to do a cash transaction for a member," says Gabrielle Gomez, front line staff lead at Camino FCU. "Our staff is thrilled that members no longer have to wait, and our members are happy that we can pull them out of line to handle their transactions more efficiently – even if they have cash."

Added Theresa Benavidez, Corelation President/CEO, "Our mission is to provide credit unions with refreshing technology to enhance the member experience. CFM has been a long-time partner in providing value-add integration solutions, and we are excited to offer our clients another option to transform the branch."

RTA is part of CFM's Transformation Fusion, an interconnected suite of technology, software and innovation designed to elevate every touchpoint in the client journey and solve many of banking's biggest market needs.

"RTA was created to help financial institutions serve a member's needs from start to finish, no matter where they are in the branch," explained Nathan Moore, Chief Disruption Officer for CFM. "Previously, only a teller next to a cash machine or drawer could handle a cash transaction, which limited the capabilities of roaming associates. Now, RTA's core-integrated queueing system allows associates to initiate a transaction from any workstation, then simply walk over to a RTA-enabled device and process it."

RTA is immediately available and can be added on to existing CFM S4 licenses by reaching out directly to CFM at (855) 333.4CFM.

About CFM

Innovations aren't innovative unless they solve a problem or need. For CFM, revolutionizing an industry started with the simple principal of helping financial institutions transform the banking experience through core integrated solutions. As the only zero-footprint solution in the industry, CFM drives the future of banking by connecting automation hardware to teller platforms, enabling Universal Associates, super-safe redundancy programs, robust analytics and self-service solutions. CFM is headquartered in Chandler, AZ and a strategic partner of DBSI (www.dbsi-inc.com), a branch transformation strategist. To learn more, visit www.whycfm.com or call (855) 333.4236.

Media Contact

Emily Sweillam

Director of Marketing

194750@email4pr.com

602.264.7263

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfm-and-corelation-elevate-member-experiences-with-the-launch-of-remote-transaction-assist-kicking-off-at-camino-federal-credit-union-300644989.html

SOURCE CFM

Related Links

http://www.whycfm.com

