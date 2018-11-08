CFM Launches Major iQ Upgrades to Help Financial Institutions Make Data-Driven Decisions on Purchasing and Optimizing Cash Recycler Fleets

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CFM, the largest core integration company for financial institutions, continues to increase functionality of its iQ business intelligence suite with the release of enhanced features and new charts. Developed exclusively to help banks and credit unions make smarter decisions on buying, deploying, maintaining, and optimizing their cash automation devices, these latest upgrades now include robust cash forecasting capabilities. All of these new enhancements are being featured in a webinar on November 14th at 10:30am PST.

iQ Business Intelligence Suite

An award-winning, Top Banking Analytics Solution, iQ is a hosted application suite that delivers advanced enterprise analytics and reporting capabilities on device usage, cash flow down to the denomination, cash inventory, machine downtimes and causes, even tracking when preventative maintenance and service is needed. All of these reports and historical data truly give financial executives the visibility needed to effectively optimize the large investment they are making on these devices. iQ is part of CFM's Fusion product offering and currently empowering nearly 10,000 devices across the U.S.

"We often see financial executives investing big dollars into cash recyclers and dispensers to improve the branch experience and increase efficiencies. But when we ask about ROI, knowing if machines are in the right place and being used correctly, or how cash is flowing through the devices—there's no data behind it," says Nathan Moore, Chief Disruption Officer of CFM. "iQ gives the visibility needed to make educated and confident decisions. We're excited to expand our offering into cash forecasting analytics now, too."

The release provides users with the following new functionality:

A new "Do I Have Too Much Cash in My Machines?" chart to easily manage cash on hand by comparing the cash in each machine versus how much is being dispensed. No more guessing or unused cash sitting around. Game changing!

to easily manage cash on hand by comparing the cash in each machine versus how much is being dispensed. No more guessing or unused cash sitting around. Game changing! Updates to the "How Much Cash Was in My Machines?" chart . Now, inventory for end of day is displayed across several different views.

. Now, inventory for end of day is displayed across several different views. Updates to the "How Much Cash Do I Need in My Machines?" chart. This new version enhances cash forecasting capabilities with a more intuitive, easy to read cash order summary.

The webinar highlighting all the new features, "Risky Business: The Dangers of Blindly Buying Cash Recyclers & Data to Get It Right" will be held on Wednesday, November 14th at 10:30am PT/1:30pm ET. Register at http://info.whycfm.com/iq-webinar.

About CFM

Many financial institutions face challenges responding to the dramatic shifts in the technology landscape of the retail branch. At CFM, we make it possible for financial institutions to create a robust and personalized experience for their clients. We do this by providing a full suite of technology solutions built upon highly resilient core integrations enabling Universal Associates, self-service, digital client engagement, robust analytics, and much more. The result is a simpler, worry-free retail banking experience. CFM is a strategic partner of DBSI and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ. To learn more, visit www.whycfm.com or call (855) 333-4236.

