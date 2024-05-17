CFO and Deputy CEO Seppo Parvi leaves Stora Enso during the fourth quarter of 2024

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 May 2024 at 12:00 EEST

HELSINKI, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO, Seppo Parvi, has decided to leave Stora Enso to assume a role with a company outside of the forest industry. He will leave Stora Enso during the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Since joining in 2014, Seppo Parvi has, in his role as CFO and member of Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team, been integral in transforming Stora Enso to 'The renewable materials company'. He has also played an important role as Stora Enso's Country Manager Finland, and in developing the forest industry more broadly. On behalf of Stora Enso, I want to express our sincere gratitude for Seppo's significant contributions to Stora Enso and wish him the very best in his future endeavours," says Hans Sohlström, President and CEO of Stora Enso.

Stora Enso will immediately begin the search for Seppo Parvi's successor.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF).

