CFO Mark Garrett Joins Snowflake's Board of Directors

"Snowflake has done something no other data warehouse, big data or data analytics company has ever achieved," Mark said. "They have made all data, inside and outside the enterprise, available to every business user thanks to a simple yet powerful solution architected for unlimited and cost-effective data analytics. Enterprises of all sizes and from all industries are turning to Snowflake to solve their persistent data challenges. That's the true power of data analytics and that's why I chose to join Snowflake."

"Mark will be a significant asset to Snowflake's board," Snowflake CEO, Bob Muglia said. "He brings unparalleled experience in technology, finance and SaaS business models that will help Snowflake continue to build a strong foundation to support our rapid growth. Mark is one of the best leaders in the technology industry and we welcome him to the Snowflake board."

Mark joined Adobe in 2007 as Executive Vice President and CFO, leading Adobe's worldwide finance, operations and corporate development activities, including investor relations, procurement, global supply chain and order management, and corporate strategy and strategic partnerships. He retired from Adobe last month. Prior to Adobe, Mark held senior leadership positions at Documentum and EMC. As Executive Vice President and CFO, Mark co-led Documentum's $1.7 billion sale to EMC. Following the sale, he became Senior Vice President and CFO of EMC's Software Group.

