CFO Named for Maxeon Solar Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), today announced that Joanne Solomon has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Maxeon Solar Technologies (Maxeon Solar), the planned spin-off from SunPower. A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience, Solomon will join the company on Jan. 6, 2020 and in her role, she'll lead Maxeon Solar's global finance, planning, accounting and information technology organizations. She will work closely with SunPower CFO Manavendra Sial throughout the transition to Maxeon Solar splitting off. SunPower announced in November plans to separate into two companies that will be complementary, strategically-aligned and focused on distinct offerings.

Solomon most recently served since 2017 as CFO for Katerra Inc. Prior to this, she worked for 16 years at Amkor Technology, Inc., one of the world's largest providers of semiconductor packaging and test services, in various roles including CFO. Solomon began her career at Price Waterhouse.

"We're pleased to have Joanne join us as we build our Maxeon Solar leadership team," said Jeff Waters, CEO of SunPower Technologies and soon-to-be CEO of Maxeon Solar. "She brings a wealth of practical and leadership experience in key areas as we work to build off of SunPower's success and become the leading global technology innovator, manufacturer and marketer of premium solar panels."

Solomon earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Accounting from Drexel University and a Master of Business Administration in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

