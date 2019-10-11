CFO Role in Digital Transformation the Focus of ISG Talks at CFO.org LA Event

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The role of the CFO in digital transformation and the impact of digital technology on enterprise finance will be the focus of presentations by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, at the October 17 CFO.org Los Angeles conference.

Sponsored by ISG, the event, held this year at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles, is a day-long, invitation-only conference for CFOs and financial strategists. Katharine Rudd, partner, ISG, and Peter Magagna, business development executive, will lead roundtable discussions on how senior finance executives can leverage continuous cost optimization to fund investments in digital transformation.

"Today's CFO must lead or be a key participant in deciding what to automate and how to drive digital transformation for better business outcomes," Rudd said. "Our discussions with attendees at the CFO.org event will explore how finance executives are funding digital transformation and embracing automation, and what the return on investment has been to date."

Rudd noted that CFOs are increasingly involved in technology decisions, as digital transformation can have a dramatic impact on enterprise finance and overall operations.

"CFOs are regularly called on to quantify the value of digital transformations beyond cost reduction," Rudd said. "To mobilize support for digital investments, CFOs must be well-versed on the risks, rewards and impact of technology on quality, customer experience and employee engagement. The CFO.org event will be a valuable opportunity to share experiences and insights on all aspects of digital transformation projects."

