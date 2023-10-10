CFOs of Marriott, AstraZeneca, Kroger Honored by Peers in First Annual CFO Leadership Awards

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StrategicCFO360 and the CFO Leadership Council, both part of Chief Executive Group, today announced the honorees of the inaugural CFO Leadership Awards, a new suite of recognitions created to showcase exemplary performance by chief financial officers helping set new standards for excellence in one of the most demanding, vital and fast-changing roles in business.

The 2023 honorees were selected by a committee of their peers, comprised of some of the most well-regarded CFOs in the world today, from firms including AWS, Bank of America, The Estée Lauder Companies, GE, Humana, Intel and Starbucks. A team from AlixPartners served as the exclusive advisor to the committee in its research and decision-making process.

The 2023 honorees:

Leeny Oberg, chief financial officer and executive vice president, development, Marriott International, is awarded the Strategic Leader of the Year honor for her visionary approach to long-term growth and dealmaking, which has solidified Marriott's position as a global hospitality leader.

Aradhana Sarin, executive director and chief financial officer, AstraZeneca, is awarded the Team Leader of the Year honor for her work as a mentor and leader across the entire organization, helping elevate the company's high-performance culture and experience globally.

Gary Millerchip, senior vice president and chief financial officer, The Kroger Co., is awarded the Digital Visionary of the Year honor for his innovative strategies and leadership that have placed Kroger at the vanguard of digital transformation among not only industry peers but all of business.

The Awards will be presented live on Dec. 4, 2023, at the annual Strategic CFO Forum, hosted at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. (More about the event: StrategicCFO360.com/StrategicCFOForum)

The 2023 CFO Leadership Awards Selection Committee includes: Alastair Borthwick, CFO, Bank of America; Susan Diamond, CFO, Humana; Jeff Epstein, operating partner, Bessemer Venture Partners, former CFO, Oracle; Carolina Dybeck Happe, CFO, GE; Richard Puccio, CFO, Amazon Web Services; Rachel Ruggeri, CFO, Starbucks; Tracey Travis, EVP and CFO, The Estée Lauder Companies; Dave Zinsner, CFO, Intel Corporation.

"The role of the CFO has changed in recent years, and they have emerged as a true strategic partner to the CEO and leaders across the entire organization," said Jack McCullough, president of the CFO Leadership Council. "We felt that the contributions to their companies, and therefore to the global economy, needed to be recognized. It is our honor to be able to do so."

StrategicCFO360 and the CFO Leadership Council are divisions of Chief Executive Group, publishers of Chief Executive magazine (since 1977), which administers the peer-selected CEO of the Year awards, and Corporate Board Member magazine, which administers the prestigious and peer-selected Board Leadership Awards, the top honor for public company directors and others in the board community nationwide. AlixPartners serves as the exclusive advisor to the selection committee for all of these awards.

