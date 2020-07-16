CFP Board Adds Remote Proctoring Option for September 2020 CFP® Exam

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CFP Board announced today it will add a remote proctoring option for the upcoming CFP® exam to take place September 22-29, 2020. This testing option will be offered in addition to the traditional testing center options provided by CFP Board's testing administrator, Prometric.

Eligible candidates will include those who need to travel more than 50 miles to a Prometric testing center. Candidates who have a health concern will also be eligible. All eligible candidates for the remote proctoring option must meet technology requirements.

"The health and safety of our stakeholders has been paramount as CFP Board has considered how best to continue our examination program during this uncertain time. We believe that a remote proctoring option for candidates who have health conditions and other situations that may prohibit them from safely visiting a testing center will support their goal of becoming CFP® professionals and protect public health," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We will work closely with Prometric to ensure the same high level of integrity and security for the CFP® exam."

Annually, more than 8,000 people take the step of preparing and sitting for the CFP® exam. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CFP Board postponed the July 2020 CFP® exam administration to September. We will offer the same remote proctor offering for the November 2020 exam dates, with a testing window of November 3-10, 2020, and with registration scheduled to open on July 29, 2020.

Prometric has implemented strict social distancing and sanitation protocols for its testing procedures during the pandemic and has been steadily re-opening testing centers in recent weeks.

To learn more about the remote proctoring option, please read our Frequently Asked Questions. The remote proctoring option will be available to eligible individuals currently registered for the September CFP® exam, as well as eligible individuals who register for the exam before the September 8, 2020, deadline.

