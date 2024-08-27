CFP Board Announces $500,000 Gift to Support College Students Pursuing CFP® Certification

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced a major gift from seasoned financial professionals Charles and Judy Goldman. The half-million dollar gift will endow the Goldman Scholars program, providing financial assistance to college students seeking to complete the education requirement for CFP® certification through an undergraduate-level CFP Board Registered Program. Starting this fall, the scholarship will be available to college juniors and seniors from underrepresented backgrounds with strong academic standing.

"This transformational scholarship is a tremendous opportunity for ambitious students," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We are grateful to the Goldmans for supporting the next generation of financial planners and helping to create a more diverse community of future CFP® professionals."

Judy and Charles Goldman have both had notable careers in financial services. Judy worked in finance for 20 years before starting her own businesses, which include Design Studio Interior Solutions, an interior design firm, and Front Range Design Center, a logistics company servicing the building trade. Charles has served in leadership roles at several financial services firms, including President and CEO of AssetMark, Inc. He has also held leadership positions at Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for multiple Genstar portfolio companies.

"We have been part of the financial planning community for decades and benefited from this industry in many ways," said Charles Goldman. "We are excited to create an endowment that will help bring people from underserved communities into this wonderful industry."

"Philanthropy is a cornerstone of our lives, and we are thrilled to support students seeking CFP® certification," added Judy Goldman. "By helping these students become CFP® professionals, we also expand the public's access to competent, ethical financial planning."

The Goldman Scholars program will offer up to $5,625 in financial support per student. Eligible candidates must demonstrate financial need and come from underrepresented populations in the financial planning profession. The program will grant four awards annually.

Over time, the Goldman Scholars program will endeavor to provide Goldman Scholars with additional resources to support their journey to CFP® certification. These resources may include professional development opportunities, job or internship placement assistance, and virtual or in-person connections to foster a lasting community among awardees and alumni.

For more information on the Goldman Scholars, including further eligibility requirements and instructions on how to apply, visit the scholarship page on the CFP Board website. Scholarship applications open on August 27, 2024.

