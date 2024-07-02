CFP Board Announces Inaugural Connections Conference

Conference to Feature AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins as Keynote Speaker

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced the inaugural CFP Board Connections Conference, a groundbreaking event that will combine the best features of CFP Board's renowned Academic Research Colloquium, Diversity Summit, Firms Summit and Registered Programs Conference.

Designed to bring together financial planning professionals, educators and industry leaders, the Connections Conference will provide invaluable opportunities for networking, professional development and continuing education (CE) credit. The conference will be held Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.

A Commitment to Advancing the Profession and Serving the Public

"The Connections Conference offers an opportunity to engage and connect the financial services ecosystem, with unparalleled opportunities for professional growth and collaboration," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "This dynamic and inclusive event is a testament to our dedication to advancing the profession and serving the public."

A Unified Platform for Excellence

For the first time, CFP Board brings together the best components of its major annual events into one comprehensive conference. Attendees can expect a rich program that includes the following:

Best practices, trends and innovations from leading financial services firms

Presentations and discussions on cutting-edge research in financial planning

Initiatives and strategies to promote diversity and inclusion within the profession

Insights and updates for educators and program directors of CFP Board Registered Programs

An opportunity to engage with firm executives, students, advisors, researchers, program heads and leaders of DEI initiatives

Continuing Education and Professional Growth

CFP® professionals attending the conference will have the opportunity to earn up to 16 CE credits, enhancing their knowledge and skills while fulfilling certification requirements. Sessions will cover a broad spectrum of topics, from financial planning techniques to ethical practices and client relationship management.

Keynote Speaker: Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP

The Connections Conference will feature an inspiring keynote address by Jo Ann Jenkins, the influential CEO of the American Association for Retired Persons (AARP), the world's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization. Jenkins is renowned for her visionary leadership and commitment to fostering inclusive and impactful communities.

Since 2014, Jenkins has transformed AARP into a leader in social change, empowering people to choose how they live as they age. Under her leadership, AARP has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies and named to the Washington Post's Top Workplaces and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Her national best-selling book, "Disrupt Aging: A Bold New Path to Living Your Best Life at Every Age," has become a signature rallying cry for revolutionizing society's views on aging.

In her fireside chat at the Connections Conference, Jenkins will discuss aging and racial demographics, the "great wealth transfer" and the importance of retirement security, including the role of trusted, ethical advice and the evolving retirement landscape.

Additional Confirmed Speakers

Other confirmed Connections Conference speakers include the following:

Philipp Carlsson-Szlezak , Global Chief Economist and Managing Director and Partner of the New York office, Boston Consulting Group, and author of "Shocks, Crises, and False Alarms: How to Assess True Macroeconomic Risk"

, Global Chief Economist and Managing Director and Partner of the office, Boston Consulting Group, and author of "Shocks, Crises, and False Alarms: How to Assess True Macroeconomic Risk" Alison Fragale , Research Psychologist and Mary Farley Ames Lee Distinguished Scholar of Organizational Behavior at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler Business School, and author of "Likeable Badass: How Women Get the Success They Deserve"

, Research Psychologist and Mary Farley Ames Lee Distinguished Scholar of Organizational Behavior at the Kenan-Flagler Business School, and author of "Likeable Badass: How Women Get the Success They Deserve" Frederik Pferdt , Google's first Chief Innovation Evangelist and founder of Google's Innovation Lab, and author of "What's Next Is Now: How to Live Future Ready"

, Google's first Chief Innovation Evangelist and founder of Google's Innovation Lab, and author of "What's Next Is Now: How to Live Future Ready" Jannese Torres , Latina Money Expert, creator of the "Yo Quiero Dinero" podcast and author of "Financially Lit: The Modern Latina's Guide to Level Up Your Dinero and Become Financially Poderosa"

Register Today

Registration for the inaugural Connections Conference is now open. Early registration discounts are available for those who register before July 22, 2024. For more information on the conference, including the agenda and speakers, visit CFP Board's website, where you can also register for the Connections Conference.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

SOURCE CFP Board